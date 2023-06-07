Police Beat - June 8 Jun 7, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flight/EscapeA man was arrested Wednesday on Beaumont Road and Knowlton for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.Theft from Vehicle A burglary of a vehicle was reported Tuesday in the 900 block of North Alexander Drive.A total of $300 worth of firearms were stolen from a vehicle Tuesday in the 700 block of East Republic Avenue.A total of $400 was burglarized from the 1500 block of Thompson Street.A total of $1,200 worth of portable electronics were stolen from a vehicle Monday in the 7500 block of Garth Road.Lost/Found PropertyAn American Tactical Black Rifle AR 15 was reported found Tuesday in the 1600 block of Rollingbrook Drive.TheftA man was arrested Tuesday for Class B theft and Class A criminal mischief in the 1800 block of East Freeway.A total of $800 worth of electronics was stolen Monday in the 3500 block of Garth Road.A vehicle was reported stolen Monday in the 4500 block of Garth Road.A total of $37 worth of household goods were stolen and assault was reported Monday in the 4900 block of Garth Road. A total of $51 worth of household goods were stolen Monday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.Burglary A total of $200 worth of firearms was stolen Monday in the 1800 block of East Texas.A total of $325 worth of yard equipment was stolen from a building Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 7th.AssaultAn assault was reported Monday in the 1200 block of Missouri. Recovery Stolen PropertyA stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday in the 7600 block of Garth Road. 