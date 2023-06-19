A red 2011 Kia Optima with Texas license plate number RKM405 was reported stolen Saturday in the 3100 block of Woodstone Drive.
Burglaries
Calypso Cove Waterpark in the 2400 block of West Main Street was burglarized Friday. Some ice cream, tea bottles, Gatorade bottles and potato chips were reported stolen, police said.
Thefts
Thieves stole $1,000 worth of electronics from a vehicle Friday in the 6500 block of Garth Road.
Firearms worth $400 were stolen Friday in the 1100 block of North Alexander Drive.
Vehicle part accessories were reportedly stolen Friday in the 2100 block of Montana Street.
Elderly deaths investigated
Police said a 71-year-old woman and 72-year-old man were found dead Friday in their home located in the 2100 block of Colonial Drive. Police added that the couple had a previous medical history, and a deceased dog was also located. Baytown EMS and Baytown detectives were on scene, police said. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the bodies.
Assaults
A woman told police she was assaulted Saturday after being yelled at by an unknown woman who also grabbed her by the hair. Police said the woman told them she was pulled off the toilet, causing her to fall and hit her knees on the ground.
The unknown assailant slapped the woman on the right side of her face, striking her ear. The unknown woman was 47 years old and had two active warrants out of Baytown for Driving with an invalid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Harris County ADA accepted the charge of Injury to an Elderly, a third-degree felony. She was taken to jail without incident, police said.
Police arrested a man Saturday for assault family violence in the 2200 block of Spring Hollow Drive.
