Police Beat

Hit and Run
A hit and run accident was reported Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Alexander. The fleeing vehicle was a two-door Gray Acura.
Vehicle Theft
A vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday in the 4900 block of Eastchase Street.
A Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Texas license plate number RYM297 was reported stolen Friday in the 3100 block of Decker Drive.
A 2017 Black GMC Yukon was reported stolen Thursday in the 4800 block of Crescent Lake Circle.
A white 2007 Ford F350 Dually pickup truck with license plate number BN541 was reported stolen Thursday in the 3700 block of Garth Road.
Theft
A yellow 2016 case box blade tractor with serial number NHGC737237 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 50 block of West Main Street.
A total of $35,000 worth of items was reported stolen Wednesday in the 4200 block of Decker Drive.
A trailer was reported stolen Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Main Street.
A theft was reported Thursday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A theft was reported Thursday in the 2900 block of North Alexander Drive.
Recovery Stolen Property
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in the 1700 block of Garth Road.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in the 2300 block of North Main Street.
Burglary Building
A Honda standby gasoline generator was reported stolen Wednesday from a church storage shed in the 1000 block of Memorial Drive.
A total of $10,989 worth of computer hardware/software was reported stolen Thursday from Saint Joseph’s Catholic School in the 2500 block of Kentucky Street.
Theft from a Vehicle
A total of $600 worth of items was reported stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
A theft of vehicle parts was reported Wednesday in the 9500 block of East Freeway.
A total of $500 worth of electronics was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Wednesday in the 5100 block of North Main Street.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
A man was arrested for assault family violence Wednesday in the 600 block of Heather Lane
Found property
A gun was reported found Thursday in the 3100 block of North Main Street.
