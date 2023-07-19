Police Beat

A blue Schwinn Dual Sport DSB bicycle was found Monday in the 600 block of Gresham Avenue.
Stolen vehicles
A Baytown detective assigned to the Special Investigations Unit recovered a stolen 2020 Kubota skid steer, a 2001 Chevrolet truck, a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2021 Top hat utility trailer, a 2018 carry-on utility trailer and a 2021 load-trail utility trailer, with the assistance of Harris County Pct. 3 deputies, Monday in the 900 block of Reba Street in Highlands.
A white 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD with the Texas license plate number 0995W71 was reported stolen Monday in the 7500 block of Garth Road.
A gold 2004 Cadillac SRX with the Texas license plate number NJL2607 was reported stolen Monday in the 950 block of I-10.
A white Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Monday from the Chevron Chemical plant in the 9500 block of I-10.
Stolen firearm
A $250 firearm was stolen along with $100 out of a vehicle Monday in the 6900 block of North Main Street.
Thefts
A vehicle was burglarized Monday in the 5300 block of East Road. A phone worth $900 and power tools valued at $2,000 were stolen in the incident.
Burglaries
Power tools worth $300 were reported stolen Monday in the 1700 block of Kilgore Road.
Recovered vehicle
A Baytown detective assigned to the Special Investigations Unit recovered a stolen 2020 GMC AT4 truck Monday in the 16100 block of Red Valley Drive in Houston.
Evading arrest
Police arrested a 17-year-old Monday for evading arrest in the 100 block of East Wright.
Fraud
Money was reported stolen in a fraud incident Monday at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Northwood Drive.
Unlawful weapon possession
The Baytown Street Crimes Unit arrested a woman Monday in the 2300 block of North Alexander Drive for possessing cocaine, marijuana and other drugs and for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
A man was arrested Monday in the 1600 block of Blue Heron Parkway for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
