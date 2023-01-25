A black 2002 Dodge Ram TRX with the Texas temporary tag number 2195B32 was reported stolen Monday from the 300 block of West Baker Road. The truck is valued at $100,000. 

A pewter-colored 2001 GMC Sierra with the Texas license plate number MKS2451 was reported stolen Monday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road. The vehicle was reportedly worth $6,000. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.