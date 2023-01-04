A 31-year-old Baytown man with U.S. Marshal warrants related to drug trafficking was arrested about 5:45 Tuesday in the area of North Main Street and East Jack Avenue.
Fernandez said an officer saw a vehicle containing Leopoldo Valdez, the suspect, fail to maintain a single lane, which led to a traffic stop. Valdez was recognized as having outstanding warrants. The driver was released.
Shooting
A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital about 7:30 p.m. Saturday with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said. He was later flown to Ben Taub hospital. Fernandez said that on Wednesday he was listed in stable but critical condition.
Runaways
Two juveniles were reported as runaways about 8 p.m. Monday.
Eugene Haynes is described as a 17-year-old Black male, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 225 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and black sneakers.
Siera Spriggs is described as a 16-year-old Black female, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, heavyset, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, honey-blond dyed hair and a pierced nose. She was last seen wearing black tights and a gray hoodie.
Burglaries
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of North Ashbel Street Monday.
• A building was reported burglarized in the 4900 block of Deerwood Circle Monday.
• Jewelry and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Garth Road Tuesday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of Northwood Drive Tuesday.
Thefts
• A company van with Texas license CTP-3258 was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Street Tuesday.
• A gray 2005 Ford F-350 was reported stolen about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East James Avenue.
• A set of trailer ramps and extensions were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 early Monday morning.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Oak Street Monday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Dale Street about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Texas Avenue Tuesday.
