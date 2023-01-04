A 31-year-old Baytown man with U.S. Marshal warrants related to drug trafficking was arrested about 5:45 Tuesday in the area of North Main Street and East Jack Avenue.

Fernandez said an officer saw a vehicle containing Leopoldo Valdez, the suspect, fail to maintain a single lane, which led to a traffic stop. Valdez was recognized as having outstanding warrants. The driver was released.

