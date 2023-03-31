Theft
A “United Rental” mobile diesel generator was stolen Wednesday from a construction site in the 9100 block of East Freeway.
A theft of a total of $500 worth of gambling equipment was reported Wednesday in the 8200 block of State Highway 146.
A total of $1,200 worth of property was reported stolen Wednesday in the 3100 block of Iowa.
A theft of beer and lottery tickets was reported Wednesday in the 8800 block of State Highway 146.
A U-Haul tow dolly with the license plate number TF3300D was reported stolen Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Main Street.
Stolen purses, handbags, and wallets worth $100 were reported stolen Wednesday in the 6000 block of Garth Road.
An auto theft occurred Wednesday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
Hit-and-run
A private property hit-and-run was reported in 4100 block of Decker Drive. The suspect is a Black woman in her mid 20s driving a 2006 Honda Accord with the dealer tag 2M08375.
Missing Person
A man was reported missing Wednesday in the 6400 block of Hunters Trace Lane.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday in the 6500 block of Garth Road.
Drug/Narcotics possession
A 33 year-old man was arrested for a warrant and 0.70 grams of a controlled substance on Thursday in the 100 block of YMCA Drive.
Disorderly conduct
A 14 year-old girl reported on Wednesday that an older white man pulled up next to her and exposed his private parts to her when she looked over at him inside of the van in the 2300 block of Buchanan Drive.
Trespassing
Two men were found trespassing in a vacant apartment Thursday in 7500 block of Decker Drive. One man was found to be in possession of a handgun and a baggy containing ecstasy pills. The second man was charged with criminal trespassing.
