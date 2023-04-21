Missing Person
A 22-year-old named Lakema Mone Brooks was reported missing on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Street.
Brooks is described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair, but it might currently be dyed blonde and in a ponytail. She also has brown eyes, wears contacts, has a medium build and has a light brown complexion. Police added that Brooks might be wearing a scarf. She also has a tattoo of red flowers on the right shoulder, a piercing on the left side of the nose, both ears pierced, discoloration on the right arm and discoloration on her neck. Anyone with information on Brooks should contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371.
Thefts
A theft of stolen vehicle parts was reported Tuesday in the 9100 block of East Interstate Highway 10.
A total of $700 worth of portable electronics was reported stolen Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Freeway.
A total of $900 was stolen Tuesday in the 4600 block of Garth Road.
Property worth $187 was stolen Tuesday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
A total of $881 was reported stolen Tuesday in the 5000 block of East Wallisville Road.
A theft of $72 worth of consumable goods was stolen on Thursday in the 1000 block of Garth Road.
A total of $60 was reported stolen on Tuesday in the 4000 block of West Baker Road.
A white 2019 Ford F150 with Massachusetts license plate number T88268 in the 500 block of Garth Road was stolen.
A total of $18,500 worth of vehicle parts were stolen on Tuesday in the 8600 block of East Crescent Lake Circle.
Assault
An assault family violence was reported on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Lanier Drive.
A man was arrested and charged with assault on Tuesday in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive.
An assault was reported on Tuesday in the 600 block of Morrell Avenue.
Stolen vehicles
A white 2020 GMC Sierra with the plates Texas license plate number NDF8837 was stolen on Tuesday in the 2000 block of South State Highway 146.
A blue Chevy 1500 with the plates TXLP BLM3288 was stolen on Tuesday in the 6600 block of Garth Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen Thursday in the 6900 block of Garth Road.
A black 2011 Cadillac Escalade with the Texas license plate number FDC2783 was stolen Thursday in the 1000 block of Lee Drive.
Robberies
A robbery was reported on Tuesday in the 200 block of West Homan Avenue.
Aggravated Assault
A man was arrested on Tuesday for an assault that occurred in the 300 block of Harold.
Burglaries
Power tools worth $2,115 were reported stolen Thursday in the 2100 block of Market Street.
A man was arrested for burglary of a building Thursday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
Power tools worth $200 was reported stolen Thursday in the 4200 block of North Main Street.
A total of $2,300 was stolen on Tuesday in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
A burglary of a building was reported on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Garth Road.
Jewelry worth $7,000 was stolen from a home Thursday in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook.
