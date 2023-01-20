A person of interest wanted in the killing of 16-year-old Lee High School student Shane Hamil-ton has been arrested on an unrelated charge, police said.
At about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, officers went to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road about a weapons incident, Ana Fernandez, Baytown Police spokeswoman, said.
A resident told police that two unknown men were walking around the complex with guns. Po-lice said one of the men was 19-year-old Kayleb Garfield of Baytown. Garfield had been identi-fied as a person of interest in Hamilton’s death Wednesday. Hamilton was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 10 at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.
Fernandez said the other man with Garfield was identified as a teen juvenile of Baytown.
“No additional information will be released on juvenile,” Fernandez said.
Both Garfield and the juvenile complied and surrendered to police, according to Fernandez.
After police searched the two, officers were able to confirm the gun Garfield possessed was stolen, police officials said.
Fernandez said Garfield was arrested on a Harris County warrant for family violence but has not been charged in Hamilton’s death. Harris County assistant district attorneys accepted the charge of Unlawful Carrying Weapons on Garfield. Police took Garfield to Baytown jail without incident, Fernandez said.
“The (Hamilton) homicide is still under investigation. No updates are available at this time,” Fernandez added.
Police had released screenshots of a surveillance video showing a dark-colored Chevrolet Sil-verado truck seen entering and leaving the apartments where Hamilton was killed around the same time he was shot. It is unknown whether the truck in the video is Garfield’s.
Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371. Tips can be made anonymously to Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS. Crime Stop-pers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.