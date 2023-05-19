Police: 2-year-old falls in pool Matt Hollis May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baytown police are investigating an incident where a two-year-old fell into a pool. At about 11 a.m. Friday, police went to the 9700 block of Ellen Street in Chambers County about a two-year-old girl that reportedly fell into a pool, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said. Fernandez said CPR was performed and the young girl was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The girl’s injury status is unknown and no other information was known, Fernandez said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown | May 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Elodia Alaniz 4 hrs ago Athol Lamar Price 9 hrs ago Herschell Wade Moore May 17, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey What are your summer vacation plans? You voted: Road Trip Cruise Staycation No plans yet Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Bayland Hyatt Regency opens its doors Crosby names AD/head football coach Goose Creek honors Teachers of the Year, retirees Winners announced for Kiwanis’ GOSH tournament Fontenot named to chair Lee College Regents Thank you, Dr. McCall! Kiwanis Club awards seniors scholarships Groundbreaking for new Anahuac elementary school Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTractor-trailer wreck in Mont Belvieu kills 2Bayland Island Hyatt Regency set to open this weekBaytown council OKs license plate readersHonoring the 44 under 40 Class of 2023Baytown man gets 60 years in death of elderly manDerrick R. HaggertyPlaying for Smitty: Softball team inspired by BH coach’s battleWoman jailed after reported threats at Anahuac elementaryHerschell Wade MooreCity ponders new entertainment center near San Jac Marketplace Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letters: This IS A Disaster Updated May 17, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: News about Clarence Thomas should alarm every American May 8, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: In response to “Opinions: We all have them.” May 8, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor - May 7, 2023 May 5, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: What is the world coming to? May 3, 2023 0 Letters: Simple Solutions Apr 28, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Nice 1/1 Garage Apt in Baytown $550 May 18, 2023 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, May 16, 2023 3/B2/B $1100. mo, $1100. deposit May 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.