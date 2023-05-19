Baytown police are investigating an incident where a two-year-old fell into a pool. 

At about 11 a.m. Friday, police went to the 9700 block of Ellen Street in Chambers County about a two-year-old girl that reportedly fell into a pool, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.