Planning for JDRF Gala

The Baytown Board for the JDRF diabetes gala has been working hard to host an exciting event on January 21 at the Royal Sonesta in Houston. Guests at the “Walk the Red Carpet for a Cure” gala will enjoy a fabulous dinner, be able to dance to the music provided by the Ziggy Band and participate in a wonderful live and silent auction. “This year’s attendance is set to be the highest yet and we hope to raise a record amount of money to support diabetes research and education with the hope of one day finding a cure,” stated board president, Laurie Terry. “We could not do such a successful event without the support of our sponsors, donors to the auctions, and the many individuals who continuously show their generosity in helping us to raise valuable dollars for a great cause. I would also like to thank Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for allowing me the opportunity to participate on this board and for being one of the top sponsors of the gala. The hospital provides pertinent clinical care and education to assist in those individuals with diabetes live better lives,” Laurie concluded. Photographed in the front row (L to R) are JDRF board members and event sponsors: Cherie Melendez, Cindy Day, Laurie Terry, Jennifer Vera and back row (L to R): Kim Baker, Kathi Krisher Clausen, Kathy Clausen, Gena Hutto, Dr. Dean Hutto, Sandra Bell, Sammy Hotchkiss, Mary Garcia, Janet Brazzil and Houston JDRF representative, Deandra Dillard. For more information on the hospital’s diabetes program, the gala or how to make a donation, please email: LATerry@houstonmethodist.org.
