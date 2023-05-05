A record attendance is expected this weekend as Pirates Bay water park opens Saturday at 11 a.m. for the 2023 Summer season.
Baytown Aquatics Superintendent Jenna Stevenson said, “We hope to set records on opening day and hope people are excited to try their two new food stops Beachside Grill and Surfside BBQ and Pizza.”
Pirates Bay’s opening was one thing discussed during Wednesday night’s Parks and Recreation meeting. Another involved Pirates Bay as staff made the recommendation to move the ice rink to the Pirates Bay parking lot.
The Ward Road Art Letters were among other things discussed at the meeting.
Pirates Bay, located at 5300 E Road, is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Regular tickets for Monday through Thursday are $25, tickets for Friday through Sunday are $40, and children under the age of three get in free.
Season Passes for Pirates Bay offers more perks, weekday season passes are $65 and regular season passes are $110.
The future of Baytown’s Ice Rink is undetermined and may move to the Pirates Bay parking lot.
The ice rink is open annually in November to January.
“The rink is damaging Town Square, the current system being used to maintain the rink needs to be replaced, and repairing the damages has become quite costly,” said Parks and Rec Director Cliff Hatch.
Moving the rink would allow Parks and Recreation staff to include new programming, which has already been created at Town Square to continue to attract visitors to Texas Avenue.
The last thing that was discussed was the Mystery Letters and Numbers for Ward Road Art Letters.
Originally when the Mystery Letters and Numbers for Ward Road Art Letters was revealed with the intent of connecting Ward Road and other streets.
Now this art is being moved and used in a more meaningful way through parks and trails system.
The “W” will be used with a “G” to identify the Wayne Gray Sports Complex.
These letters will also identify the pick-up point for the trolley stop and where you can find more information about Wayne Gray.
The “H” will be used as a trailhead at Hollaway Park at the front of the trail.
The “5” will be used for the educational trail to identify the five state symbols which are the pecan tree, mockingbird, bluebonnet, monarch butterfly, and armadillo.
Crews are in the process of removing the numbers and letters so they can be installed at their new locations in the coming weeks.
