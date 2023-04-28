You and your family of pirates are invited to another exciting season at one of Baytown’s hottest attractions. Opening day for Pirates Bay is May 6, but before you and your family come cool off, there are some changes you should be aware of.
Jenna Stevenson, Aquatics Superintendent for the City of Baytown, said, “Pirates Bay finished last year with record attendance, but more guests meant longer lines to get in. While we had to make some difficult decisions, we focused on making changes to improve the guest experience.”
Easier Ticket Process
We listened to our guests and have made it easier to buy a ticket online or in person. We have also simplified the ticket prices and you will be able to keep your place in the ticket line without having to stand in line the entire time.
Regular Tickets: (Children ages 3 and under are free)
Monday-Thursday: $25
Friday-Sunday: $40
Note: Children under 48 inches, seniors 65 and older, as well as military members will receive a gift upon entering the park.
Season Passes Offers More Perks
Changes were made to the season passes this year in an effort to give parkgoers more perks. The family season pass is no longer available. Each person in your family will be required to have individual season passes, but now everyone in the family receives the extra benefits instead of just one offer per family pass.
Season Passes:
Weekday Season Pass: $65
Regular Season Pass: $110
Buddy passes are changing to Buddy tickets. Each season pass holder will receive two (2) one-time use buddy tickets that can be used any day of the week, instead of just Mondays.
Season pass holders receive free admission to all of Pirates Bay’s special events such as Pirate Party Nights, the popular Back to School Splash, and so many others.
Season Extended into September
Pirates Bay will be open on weekends from May 6-May 27. After that, the park will be open every day of the week through July. The park will have limited hours in August due to the school year, but will also be open weekends through September 24.
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 11:00am-6:00pm
Friday-Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm
Note: A printable calendar of dates and hours is available at baytown.org/piratesbay and the Pirates Bay Facebook page.
Expanded Menu & Food Policy Changes
Many of us love grabbing a bite to eat at the Beachside Grill and Surfside BBQ and Pizza. There will be an expanded menu this year so come check out the new options. Both food options are going cashless this year. Credit, debit, and gift cards will be accepted.
Guests will no longer be allowed to bring restaurant food and party trays inside the park. Food deliveries will also not be allowed in the park. However, guests will be allowed to eat the food outside the gates before re-entering.
We can’t wait to see you all on opening day, Saturday, May 6 from 11:00am-6:00pm. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit baytown.org/piratesbay.
