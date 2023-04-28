Baytown logo

You and your family of pirates are invited to another exciting season at one of Baytown’s hottest attractions. Opening day for Pirates Bay is May 6, but before you and your family come cool off, there are some changes you should be aware of.

Jenna Stevenson, Aquatics Superintendent for the City of Baytown, said, “Pirates Bay finished last year with record attendance, but more guests meant longer lines to get in. While we had to make some difficult decisions, we focused on making changes to improve the guest experience.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.