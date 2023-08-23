Pipeline in Progress Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Contractors work to install a large pipeline for an area petrochemical plant Wednesday near the intersection of Main Street and Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road in Baytown.Photo by Dave Rogers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Petrochemistry Roads And Traffic Thermohydraulics Industry Job Market Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - August 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Clifford McCleskey Jr. Aug 22, 2023 Omar Ray Holt Aug 21, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey Are you planning to attend any local high school football games this season? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Baytown city budget hearing tonight Area football teams set to take the field Pipeline in Progress Barbers Hill ISD calls for school funding election GLO boss seeking better delivery, image Fontenot wins prizes for Women's Expo Bingo BHPA 'Bringing History to Life' with Saturday history lecture Comic fans turn out for Eastern Rim con event Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnahuac grieves students killed in crashWarford wins regent seatLiving a healthy lifestyle is a giant effortMarjorie Rose Hall JohnsonJarrel Deene (Jerri) Cotton DeBruhlCarolyn Kay StandleyCrosby looks to continue success with new coachClifford McCleskey Jr.Ag Teachers group honors late local teacherMr. Leon Goudeau, Jr. Images Videos CommentedOn Town Hall meeting, Rep. Briscoe Cain (2)P&Z warehouse proposal sparks traffic concerns (1)Paxton conviction seems real possibility (1)Council holding public hearing on proposed warehouse (1)City submits updated redistricted voter rolls (1)Baytown hits paws on animal ordinance (1)Anahuac grieves students killed in crash (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: It is common sense Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Setting a record Aug 21, 2023 0 Immigration reform, securing border Aug 21, 2023 0 Long look at the border Aug 16, 2023 0 Bay lovers, write to save Scott Bay - Letter to the Editor: Updated Aug 15, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Hats off to the city Aug 11, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads 906 Meadowbrook Dr Thur - Fri - Sat 3 hrs ago Clean 14X80 3/2 w/ appl & utilites, 3 hrs ago 2526 Massey Tompkins Fri 8-2pm & 3 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.