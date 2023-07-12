Pilot Club of Baytown members attended 101st Pilot International Annual Convention & Leadership Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Bellevue, located in Bellevue, Washington
Pilots worldwide attend this convention each year and make new Pilot friends, renew old friendships, as well as celebrate achievements, and learn and participate in new Pilot business changes.
Held the last weekend in June, much planning into convention with dynamic speakers and workshops ensures one to come away energized, equipped, enlightened and empowered to share with Pilot friends and our respective communities. A Pilot Marketplace gives an opportunity for our Pilots to fundraise for their home or district Clubs or personally – we all love to shop.
During the weekend Pilots were entertained by outgoing PI President, Rhona Espinoza and husband and Co-Pilot Rudy Espinoza of Pilot Club of Belen, Southwest District.
Incoming PI President is Holly Baker, Pilot Club of Moline, Midwest District.
An installation banquet of Pilot International Officers and entertainment was conducted on Saturday night
Many local excursions were scheduled for participation, including ending with an Alaskan Cruise. The 2024 Conference is scheduled for Denver, Colorado in July.
Pilot’s mission is to influence positive change around the world. Brain related projects are an important focus. The Baytown Pilot Club organizes the Annual Alzheimer’s Walk – scheduled this year for 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2023 at Jenkins Park. Register directly to Walk page - http://act.alz.org/baytown.
