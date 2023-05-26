CAN Behavioral Health’s presentation at the May Pilot Club Program meeting was very informative. CAN Behavioral Health (CAN) formerly Cease Addiction Now Inc. offers a wide variety of helpful programs and services for behavioral health disorders and/or substance abuse. Depending on the needs of the individual, CAN’s Baytown area facilities offer behavioral and mental health services for adolescents and adults. Behavioral service includes mental health treatment, drug & alcohol use treatment, and dual-diagnosis treatment through Residential Treatment Program, Men’s 18+, Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Outpatient Program (OP), and Aftercare Programs.
CAN also offers a number of other helpful services in the mental health and substance abuse fields such as education, screenings, assessments. and evaluations. CAN has developed the Positive Psychology & Universal Ethics curriculum to be used by Master Level Licensed Mental Health Professionals with appropriate training certification by CAN. Cease Addiction Now, Inc. (CAN) is a Texas 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Baytown, Texas. Since 2007, CAN’s focus has been to make a difference in the lives of adolescents and adults in Baytown and surrounding communities, who suffer from substance abuse and the dysfunction caused by substance abuse. John Havenar is the founder of CAN, impacted by family history. Mike Wilson is instrumental on the Task Force board of CAN following the loss of his son. Donations are encouraged and will allow expansion of the program.
To benefit CAN, a Masquerade Ball Fundraiser is scheduled for February 25, 2024. Sponsorship levels are available, and volunteering is welcome, and spreading the word of the work with youth and adults is encouraged. For more information see www.ceaseaddictionnow.org
Brain Health and safety are an important focus of the Pilot Club. For volunteering or information about Pilot Club, contact us through www.pilotclubofbaytown.org – - and “Like” the Pilot Club of Baytown Facebook page.
