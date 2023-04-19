The Pilot Club of Baytown Gala is always a very special and meaningful fundraising event. Pilots from multiple clubs support one another by attending, which is wonderful to see. 

The Silent auction was filled with a plethora of items from which to choose. Musican Seth Duty entertained guests while they dined.Guest speaker Texas District Pilot Joanna Horton spoke to guests paying full attention to every word. Her knowledge of Brain Injury Camps and her personal story of how she became involved is powerful. Master of Ceremonies Gilbert Santana welcomed Auctioneer Kim Shoemaker to lead the live auction which raised a speedy $4,700. Total funds raised are still being calculated and will be reported in the follow up story.

