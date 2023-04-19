Keynote speaker Texas District Pilot Joanna Horton both educated and entertained the guests with her extensive knowledge of Brain Injury Camps an her delivery of information laced with tender and humorous moments.
Musician Seth Duty played keyboard and sang for guests. He is the grandson of Pilot Carolyn Parrish and Jake Parrish.
The Pilot Club of Baytown Gala is always a very special and meaningful fundraising event. Pilots from multiple clubs support one another by attending, which is wonderful to see.
The Silent auction was filled with a plethora of items from which to choose. Musican Seth Duty entertained guests while they dined.Guest speaker Texas District Pilot Joanna Horton spoke to guests paying full attention to every word. Her knowledge of Brain Injury Camps and her personal story of how she became involved is powerful. Master of Ceremonies Gilbert Santana welcomed Auctioneer Kim Shoemaker to lead the live auction which raised a speedy $4,700. Total funds raised are still being calculated and will be reported in the follow up story.
The ABC’s of the Pilot Club of Baytown are: Anchors in Youth Development and Leadership, Brain Safety and Fitness, Caring for Families in Times of Need. The club is in its 74th year of serving the community and this was their 10th Yellow Rose Gala, with the theme “Come Together,” based on the Beatles song of the same name.
Pilots are dedicated to “Do More. Care More. Be More.” They do this through the Alzheimer’s Walk, Brain Minders Program and ‘Pick Me Ups’ for those in need.
