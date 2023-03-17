Jennifer Marcontell, AAMS,  CFP, Financial Advisor, (center) is $1,000 Early Sponsor for Pilot Club “Come Together” Yellow Rose Gala  to be held on April 18 at Hilton Garden Inn.  All pictured are Pilot Club members.  

Jennifer Marcontell and friends

Left - Pilot President Carol Badillo, Helen Gerlich, Jennifer Marcontell, Judy Wheat, Neva White and Susan Pitts. Jennifer, a 23 year Pilot member, is a long-time supporter of Pilot fundraising. (Over 100 years of Pilot experience in this photo.)

Pilots have invited singer and entertainer Seth Duty to perform at the Gala.  Joanna Horton of Texas District Pilot is also invited to talk about the Pilot Club Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) camps where young adults with a TBI injury can have fun.  Pilots are planning a silent and live auction, plus gift cards drawing for $500 value and a drawing for a “fun wagon”.  Yummy food and camaraderie with friends.

