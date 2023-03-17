Left - Pilot President Carol Badillo, Helen Gerlich, Jennifer Marcontell, Judy Wheat, Neva White and Susan Pitts. Jennifer, a 23 year Pilot member, is a long-time supporter of Pilot fundraising. (Over 100 years of Pilot experience in this photo.)
Jennifer Marcontell, AAMS, CFP, Financial Advisor, (center) is $1,000 Early Sponsor for Pilot Club “Come Together” Yellow Rose Gala to be held on April 18 at Hilton Garden Inn. All pictured are Pilot Club members.
Pilots have invited singer and entertainer Seth Duty to perform at the Gala. Joanna Horton of Texas District Pilot is also invited to talk about the Pilot Club Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) camps where young adults with a TBI injury can have fun. Pilots are planning a silent and live auction, plus gift cards drawing for $500 value and a drawing for a “fun wagon”. Yummy food and camaraderie with friends.
Pilots “Do More, Care More, Be More” focusing on brain health & safety, education, developing youth and uplifting families. Proceeds from this event go back into the Community projects. Check out and “like” the Pilot Club of Baytown Facebook page.
Patients Emergency Room and Hospital supports the Pilot Club of Baytown 2023 Yellow Rose Gala as a Bird of Paradise sponsor.
Pilot Club of Baytown Celebrating 74 years of friendship and service to our Community. The 2023 Pilot Club of Baytown Yellow Rose Gala is to be held on April 18 at Hilton Garden Inn. For reservations or information contact a Pilot member or call 281-424-7838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.