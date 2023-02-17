The Community Service Area Leader, Terry Presley, is pictured with Swan Manor residents and Pilot Emeritus members Opal Handley and Wanda Sanders. Emeritus members Opal and Wanda are past presidents of the Pilot Club of Baytown and have been members of Pilot since 1989 – 34 years each.
Pictured on Valentine’s Day: Pilots, Helen Gerlich, Terry Presley, President Carol Badillo, and Susan Pitts.
Pilot Club of Baytown is a Texas district club of Pilot International. Pilots “Do More” “Care More” “Be More” for our Community. For information about Pilot Club, see www.pilotclubofbaytown.organd “Like” The Pilot Club of Baytown Facebook page. For information about, joining Pilot as a volunteer, call any Pilot member or 281-424-7838.
