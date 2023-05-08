Pilot Club selected seven graduating students out of over 150 applications submitted for scholarships.  Pilot Club member volunteers who reviewed applications were Allene DonCarlos, Delores Ellis, Stephanie Fitzgerald, Eunice Morgan, Susan Passmore, Ericka Perez, Susan Pitts, Judy Wheat and Area Leader Susan Moore Fontenot. 

Selection of finalists was not an easy task – there were so many deserving students to choose from.  Schools participating were Goose Creek Memorial High School, IMPACT Early College High School, Robert E. Lee High School, Sterling High School and Stuart Career Center. Pilots took into consideration academic achievement, extra curricular activities, community service, work history, essay, college chosen, major, family and neatness of application.

