Pilot Club selected seven graduating students out of over 150 applications submitted for scholarships. Pilot Club member volunteers who reviewed applications were Allene DonCarlos, Delores Ellis, Stephanie Fitzgerald, Eunice Morgan, Susan Passmore, Ericka Perez, Susan Pitts, Judy Wheat and Area Leader Susan Moore Fontenot.
Selection of finalists was not an easy task – there were so many deserving students to choose from. Schools participating were Goose Creek Memorial High School, IMPACT Early College High School, Robert E. Lee High School, Sterling High School and Stuart Career Center. Pilots took into consideration academic achievement, extra curricular activities, community service, work history, essay, college chosen, major, family and neatness of application.
Pilot Club hosted a celebration for the high school graduate scholarship recipients at the beautiful Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District building. There were school officials and student family members in attendance. In this meeting, Pilot Club members gave a bio of each student to the group and each student spoke of their future education plans and feelings being selected.
Education is a primary focus of the Pilot Club. For information about Pilot Club see www.pilotclubofbaytown.org and “like” the Pilot Club of Baytown Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.