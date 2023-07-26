Baytown City Council will hear discussions on some proposed pet ordinances and receive the projected city budget for the next fiscal year when it meets Thursday night.
The proposed pet ordinances, voted on last week by the Animal Control Advisory Committee, will undergo discussions at the council work session at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 2401 Market St. The budget will be received at the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the same location following the work session.
Jason Reynolds, city manager, said this year’s proposal is a reduced budget of about 5.76% in expenses from the 2022-2023 budget. The total expenditures from last year’s budget was $148.8 million.
“For us, as a city, we’ve spent the last few years in hyper-drive,” Reynolds said. “We are working this year to realign for a better tomorrow, which is a focus on streamlining the project so we can be more efficient with our operations while providing excellent customer service. That is our focus as we move into FY24…focusing on less so we can do the right things better.”
Jason Calder, added that the proposed budget will not compromise on what it offers citizens.
“It’s a reduction in the budget but not in services,” Calder said.
Council will also set a time and date for public hearings on the budget and schedule work sessions. These are expected to be sometime in August.
Before the regular session, council will hear from Animal Control Advisory Committee members on their proposal to change two ordinances related to pets in Baytown. The committee had recently voted to recommend changes to Chapter 14 of the animal ordinance, but tabled a portion that covered the definition of a nuisance cat. The proposed change defined a nuisance cat as one that is allowed or permitted “to damage the property of anyone other than its owner, including, but not limited to, defecating, urinating, turning over garbage containers or damaging vehicles, gardens, flowers, or vegetables.”
“At council’s direction, when this went back to the advisory committee, was that the nuisance item be defined,” Reynolds said. “I expect there will be more discussion on the definition of a nuisance, specifically as it relates to all animals.”
The second proposed ordinance change concerned a community cat program. Best Friends Animal Society members have sought a program in Baytown where they can trap stray cats, have them neutered and return them to where they were found.
“I think the other discussion piece on that is the funding mechanism that is in place after Best Friends either, their grant goes away or is it the city’s turn to pick up the tab or is there another non-profit to pick up the tab,” Reynolds said. “I do not know which way it will go, but those are the two big items that will be thoroughly discussed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.