Baytown City Council will hear discussions on some proposed pet ordinances and receive the projected city budget for the next fiscal year when it meets Thursday night. 

The proposed pet ordinances, voted on last week by the Animal Control Advisory Committee, will undergo discussions at the council work session at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 2401 Market St. The budget will be received at the regular council meeting at  6:30 p.m. tonight in the same location following the work session. 

