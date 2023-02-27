Peter E. Hyland Learning Center announces upcoming School Markets Feb 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Peter E. Hyland Learning Center invites the public to their School Markets which will be held March 2, April 20 and May 18.Fresh produce, grains, dry beans, meat and a variety of shelf stable items, provided by the Houston Food Bank, will be available from 3 to 6 p.m at the school located at 1906 Decker Dr, Baytown.For more information,contact: Coordinator Alice Ricks at alice.ricks@gccisd.net or 281-420-4555. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Feb 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Sun Weekly Survey Will you be attending the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Anahuac senior instills kids’ confidence & discipline with karate Cody’s Law: Saving young lives by offering ECGs for student athletes GCCISD District Bilingual, ESL District Teachers of the Year Black History Month salute: Edmond “Snook” & Mareta Broussard Richard: Beloved McNair couple Beauty Enhancement by Xio celebrates ribbon cutting ceremony Peter E. Hyland Learning Center announces upcoming School Markets GCCISD Community Engagement departments wins top honor at conference What’s trending @baytownsun.com (Feb 20-16) Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrailriders celebrate their Western and Black heritageTeens shot at house party; police investigatingGoose Creek CISD announces Principals of the YearRimes, Edwards among acts for Baytown’s 4th of July festivitiesCCSO arrest Enterprise Products thiefCCSO deputies arrest two for drugs, weaponsBeverly W. LoftisTerry Wayne VictoryIt’s Shrimp & Catfish Festival time - April 22 at Go LiveLavinia Ecby Provost ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s Opinion 2 hrs ago 0 letter to the editor: Raymond Martin’s opinion Feb 20, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: February 19 Feb 17, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s view Feb 10, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Honorable Mayor Capetillo Feb 10, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Open letter to veterinary community Jan 27, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Clean Mobile Home for rent 3B/2B Feb 23, 2023 Use Happy Jack Skin Balm on cats & Feb 19, 2023 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, Feb 19, 2023
