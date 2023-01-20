Pelly, Texas

Fred T. Pelly was born in London, England in 1870 and came to the United States in 1889 for, as he put it, “adventure and work.” After a stint in the U.S. Cavalry he moved to Houston and, on a visit to Goose Creek, met Lucy Wiggins. She was a daughter of David Wiggins who, in 1879, had purchased a farm called Headquarters from Mary Jones. After they married in 1895, he moved to the Wiggins farm and took up ranching. Lucy had a brother and sister and in 1899, Wiggins gave Lucy and her brother Thomas about 72 acres each. In 1907 he gave sister Dollie Hauff a 67-acre tract which she immediately sold to Producers Oil Company. Thomas died in 1910 and left his widow, Hettie, in charge if their children’s inheritance. The other land owners in the neighborhood were Lafayette Jones, Vivian Duke and Benjamin Hunter, who lived in Tennessee.

