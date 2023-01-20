Pelly, Texas

No official map of original Pelly was ever made. This map was created from the metes and bounds as described in the Harris County Commissioners Court record dated November 20, 1919. The dashed lines were the only roads at the time.
No official map of original Pelly was ever made. This map was created from the metes and bounds as described in the Harris County Commissioners Court record dated November 20, 1919. The dashed lines were the only roads at the time.
Fred T. Pelly was born in London, England in 1870 and came to the United States in 1889 for, as he put it, “adventure and work.” After a stint in the U.S. Cavalry he moved to Houston and, on a visit to Goose Creek, met Lucy Wiggins. She was a daughter of David Wiggins who, in 1879, had purchased a farm called Headquarters from Mary Jones. After they married in 1895, he moved to the Wiggins farm and took up ranching. Lucy had a brother and sister and in 1899, Wiggins gave Lucy and her brother Thomas about 72 acres each. In 1907 he gave sister Dollie Hauff a 67-acre tract which she immediately sold to Producers Oil Company. Thomas died in 1910 and left his widow, Hettie, in charge if their children’s inheritance. The other land owners in the neighborhood were Lafayette Jones, Vivian Duke and Benjamin Hunter, who lived in Tennessee.
Oil drilling began at Goose Creek in 1904 but when it was discovered on John Gaillard’s property in 1908, all the land owners in the neighborhood had visions of riches dancing in their heads. When the first well came in, all the property in the area was leased and after the first big gusher blew out in 1916, most people moved north to the Wiggins and Duke properties. After New Town was established further north on the Wright and Pruett properties, people started calling everything between New Town and the oil field Middle Town. There were thousands of people living in as Middle Town, but after John Gaillard sold his property for more than a million dollars, the other property owners refused to sell, hoping for oil money. A business district developed along today’s West Main Street but by mid-1918, it was becoming obvious that the oil was mostly found south of the Wiggins property.
So in December, Hettie Wright (she had married Clemons Wright by now) had the children’s property surveyed and platted as Middletown Subdivision. The residents of Middle Town planned to incorporate with the name of Goose Creek, but before they had a chance, New Town grabbed that name and incorporated the following January. Ten months later Goose Creek annexed part of Middle Town, prompting Fred Pelly to lead a petition drive to incorporate Middle Town as the city of Pelly. The incorporation election was held on December 6, 1919 and the city of Pelly was chartered with Fred Pelly as the first mayor. Whether by happenstance or by design (my money is on design), the Pelly city limits had a finger of land extending all the way to Goose Creek stream, preventing Goose Creek from annexing the territory between the creek and the western boundary of the Pelly city limits. The territory that Goose Creek had annexed was called “Center Town” and for three years, the two cities contested over ownership, with Pelly finally winning.
The Tri-City Chamber of Commerce was formed by businessmen of Baytown, Goose Creek and Pelly in 1927 and Robert E. Lee High School was built in 1928, located on the newly-built Market Street centrally located between the three towns. In order to annex territory, that territory had to be contiguous or touching existing city boundary. Goose Creek badly wanted to annex the school and later, Baytown, but that finger of Pelly extending to the creek cut them off. So, in May 1928, Goose Creek surveyed a 200’ strip of land on the west bank of the stream so they could annex it and do an end-run around the Pelly city limits. But Pelly got word and beat them to the punch, annexing the school as well as the Wiggins Homestead tract, which also included the future Hill of Rest Cemetery. In 1930, Goose Creek made a push for “consolidation” with Pelly and Stewart Heights, but it was really annexation. Goose Creek wanted to get it done before the census was taken because they needed 5,000 citizens to retain their home-rule charter, and they weren’t sure they had them. That move seems to have thrown a wet blanket over cooperation because shortly afterwards, both Goose Creek and Pelly had their own chambers of commerce. It would be 1945 before the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce would be re-established.
There were several more consolidation attempts over the years and some even went to a vote. The most serious attempt was in 1939. The campaign went on for months and was strongly pushed by both chambers of commerce, but a referendum election in Goose Creek showed only lukewarm enthusiasm for the proposal and it wasn’t put to a general election. Pelly Alderman A.P. Geiger was outspoken in his criticism of the plan, saying that Goose Creek had always been antagonistic to Pelly and he could see no benefits from consolidation. Other Pelly Aldermen weren’t so vocal in their thoughts. Another try at consolidation in 1944 made it to the polls where Pelly voters turned down the proposal with 254 against consolidation and 152 for. All of these consolidations would have had Goose Creek annexing Pelly.
In January 1945, Goose Creek annexed a 300-acre tract north of Pelly right across the stream from Busch Terrace, just south of Park Street. This would allow them to annex that territory the following year, so in June the city of Pelly went on the offensive when the mayor appointed a census commission for the city. It determined that Pelly’s population exceeded 5,000, the threshold for designation as a Home Rule Charter city. An election was held on July 28th and the citizens of Pelly voted 94 to 21 in favor of the new city charter. Among other things, this designation allowed the city to annex contiguous and unincorporated territory without the approval of the people being annexed. It took until December to draw up the charter, get it approved, and plan the next move. Late on Saturday night, December 8th, 1945, the same day that Lee beat Milby in the quarter final football playoff game in Houston, Pelly annexed the contiguous and unincorporated territory of Baytown.
