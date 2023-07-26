Want to get to know your neighbors in Pelly?
You can by participating in the Baytown Pelly Neighbors block party happening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Pelly Park, 900 South Main St.
Azalia Sprecher, who helps organize the Baytown Pelly Neighbors meetings, said the block party was made possible thanks to the group applying for the Neighborhood Empowerment Grant. The grants range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $8,000.
“The purpose of the block party is to make folks feel welcome at the park, but especially families and those that live in the neighborhood,” Sprecher said. “We are emphasizing that the park spaces are public spaces, but at the same time, we want it to be family-oriented.”
Sprecher said they plan to have inflatable bounce houses, a face painter and a trackless train powered by a small ATV at the party. Spartacos, a local food truck, will be at the party, providing tacos for the patrons, according to Sprecher.
“The community does not have to cover any of the cost,” Sprecher said. “But as a neighborhood association, we applied for the grant. The activities for the party are covered by the city through the grant.”
Sprecher added that the block party is open to the public with a specific emphasis on the Pelly neighborhood.
“Our purpose is to have people come together and meet their neighborhoods,” she said.
Sprecher hopes to have some Goose Creek CISD representatives at the party to go along with a back-to-school theme planned for the event.
“We are hoping they can come and interact with the community and provide resources for the parents since the kids are starting up school again,” she said.
The Baytown Pelly Neighbors applied for a Neighborhood Empowerment Grant in 2022 and received funds for a mural across the street from Pelly Park. This is the second event planned by the group through the grants.
“This will be a get-to-know-you event,” Sprecher said. “And we want to focus on Pelly because there has been some criminal activity in that area. Folks at past meetings have also discussed the homeless issue at Pelly.”
Baytown Police Officer Thomas King, who has attended previous Pelly neighborhood meetings, is expected to be at the block party along with members of UNIDOS, the Baytown police’s Hispanic outreach program.
Sprecher also wants to incorporate a history project with the block party to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Baytown.
For the latest on the Baytown Pelly Neighborhood activities, visit www.facebook.com/groups/baytownpelly.
Find out more about the Neighborhood Empowerment Grant by visiting www.baytownengage.com/grants.
