Goose Creek Memorial rushed for more than 300 yards as the Patriots rolled to their first win of the 2023 season, beating the Bellaire Cardinals 26-9 at Houston ISD’s Butler Stadium Saturday night. 

In a game that was originally slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff, school officials from both teams decided to push the game back to 7 p.m. due to the extreme heat in Southeast Texas this summer.  

