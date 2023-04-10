Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 922 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 of Baytown presented the colors at the 2nd annual Patriots Day Celebration. From left, John Saenz, Mike Blanz, Rosendo Lopez and Ivan Berman.
On April 10, the Chambers County Veterans Association (CCVA) hosted its second annual Patriots Day celebration at the Mont Belvieu City Park where they honored local service members in and around Chambers County.
Last year, approximately 100 veterans attended the event.
Festivities kicked off with a military helicopter making a dramatic landing on site around 9:30 a.m.
Shortly afterwards, the colors were presented by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 922 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 of Baytown.
The Community Wall of Veterans exhibit was on display and many took the time to see the names of all those that have served and to pay their respects.
Visitors could also sign up to have their loved one’s name added to the list.
A big hit with the crowd was the touch-a-truck exhibit with military vehicles of all sizes, as well as local emergency response vehicles from Mont Belvieu police and fire departments.
Adults and children alike were thrilled to see the inside of the helicopter.
H-E-B provided a free hot dog lunch to all Veterans who attended.
Additional lunches were available for $5 each and 100 percent of those proceeds will go to help local veterans through the CCVA’s veteran’s assistance fund.
Vendors were on-hand distributing promotional items and had even more food and drinks for sale. The kids enjoyed games, an obstacle course, mechanical bull and face painting.
“Patriots Day is an annual event that is celebrated in Boston in commemoration of the opening events of the Revolution War,” said Mystic DuRant of the public affairs office of the CCVA.
“We wanted to bring Patriots Day to Texas. And in cooperation with the city, we now have it on the permanent calendar for the Monday after Easter, since school is closed and families will have the opportunity to participate.”
The CCVA is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving veterans who reside in Chambers County, which has the highest percentage of Veterans than the rest of the state, according to DuRant.
The group consists of volunteers committed to supporting veterans by assisting them in obtaining their benefits, raising funds to support urgent needs and by organizing events for the community to support veterans and their families.
If you know a veteran in need of help, please contact the CCVA.
Call 409-247-0403, email info@cc-va.org or visit their website at www.cc-va-org for more information.
