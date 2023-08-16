bryce tompkins

Goose Creek Memorial’s Bryce Tompkins slaps a shot across the court in a match against C.E. King on Tuesday. Tompkins secured a victory in boys singles.

The intense heat could not slow down the Goose Creek Memorial team as it defeated C.E. King 12-7 at home on Tuesday afternoon.

With the win, GCM’s team tennis is now 3-0 on the season.

