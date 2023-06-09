He’s that “fancy passing” Italian who hung out with the “Tyler bowling ball” and took the 1970s Houston Oilers to within one win of the Super Bowl. Twice.
But, though those days are long gone, 74-year-old Dan Pastorini finds himself this week back in an atmosphere he won’t ever forget, an all-star game.
Pastorini, a California native who’s made his home in Houston since his nine-year career with the Oilers ended in 1979, was in Mont Belvieu this week to take part in a high school all-star game put on by the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association.
He’ll be an honorary coach Saturday night when the Bayou Bowl takes place at 7 p.m. at Barbers Hill’s Eagle Stadium. Wednesday was Media Day and Pastorini held court in the air-conditioned indoor practice field that is the pride of the storied – and well-heeled – Eagles program.
“All-star games are exciting,” he said. “Any time you get to play in an all-star game, you get to show your wares. There’s going to be college coaches here watching these guys and paying attention to what they are on the field as well as off. So it’s a good lesson to learn.”
Perhaps no one profited from all-star games more than Pastorini. He played his college football at Santa Clara University, then as now never considered a football factory.
“I was injured most of my career in college,” he said. “I think I only played 12 games total. Then I was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl game. I think it was kind of a stunt that the scouts organized to see how I’d do against the big competition from the big schools.
“It worked out well for me.”
A Pro Bowl pick as an Oiler, Pastorini actually played in three all-star games between his final college game and first pro game, forgetting the game that in those days kicked off the exhibition season in the summer, the College All-Star Game held each year at Soldier Field in Chicago. The All-Stars were matched against the previous year’s NFL champion. In 1971, it was the Baltimore Colts.
Pastorini was selected by his teammates as captain of all three all-star teams. His teams won the Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl and he was named the Most Valuable Player in both games. (The All-Stars didn’t beat the Colts.)
“It was a good springboard for me,” he remembered this week.
The Oilers made Pastorini the third draft pick that year, behind Heisman Trophy winner Jim Plunkett, who would be a two-time Super Bowl champion, and Archie Manning, the talentedhead of a football’s most famous family.
Pastorini became known as a guy who could take a licking and keep on ticking. He missed only five games to injury in nine seasons, famously wearing football’s first flak jacket to play with busted ribs.
“I guess it was the Italian food I ate when I was a kid,” he said when asked the secret to being so tough.”
He quarterbacked the Oilers to a record of 53-54, which wasn’t bad since the team was 57-72 overall during his nine seasons in Houston.
The Oilers had back-to-back 1-13 records in Pastorini’s first two seasons, but enjoyed three 10-win seasons in five years with Bum Phillips as head coach.
The last two seasons corresponded with the arrival of the aforementioned Tyler bowling ball, Earl Campbell, and ended in disappointing losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Championship games played on the road in Three Rivers Stadium.
Pastorini was traded to the Oakland Raiders in a QB swap for Kenny Stabler prior to the 1980 season. His broken leg, five games into the 1980 season, afforded Plunkett a chance to come off the bench and lead the team to the Super Bowl XV title.
Pastorini started five games for the Los Angeles Rams in 1981 and appeared in three as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1982.
For his NFL career, he completed 50.9% of his passes for 18,515 yards and 103 touchdowns in a league dominated by the running game.
“It was a different philosophy back then. It was a different game,” he said. “You had to have a running attack. Your big plays came off play-action passing and screen passing. Now when they drop back and throw the ball, they know where they’re going with the ball before two steps. We threw the ball downfield more, whereas now they’re throwing it eight, 10 yards and occasionally 20 yards.
“Plus the fact they don’t hit ‘em. They don’t hit the quarterbacks anymore. I could’ve played until I’m 45 or 46, too, if they’d had the current rules when he played, he said.
After football, Pastorini indulged one of his early passions, racing cars and dragboats. He also briefly dated television star Farrah Fawcett and married Playboy magazine Playmate of the Year June Wilkinson. He appeared in Playgirl magazine.
He called racing his first love and said he would have chosen that sport from the start but it didn’t offer the money of the NFL.
The sport he didn’t choose was baseball.
He was drafted by the New York Mets in 1967 out of San Jose’s Bellarmine Prep High School.
“I was a shortstop in high school and I was committed to go to Santa Clara and play baseball and football,” he said. “The Mets wanted to sign me as a pitcher, because I had a good arm. But I was a shortstop. I said ‘I like playing every day. I’m a good hitter.’ They said, ‘We know. But we want your arm strength.’
“So I turned them down. Two years later, they became the Amazin’ Mets and won the World Series, and they had a couple of guys pitching by the name of Nolan Ryan and Tom Seaver.”
Those Mets did OK. So, too, has Dan Pastorini.
