Anahuac junior Quandre Coates

Anahuac junior Quandre Coates is coming off a 2022 season in which he caught passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns  and was named second-team all-state. He is expected to lead a Panther squad ranked No. 13 in the state by Texas Football Magazine.

 

They have changed signal-callers but not the trajectory.

The Anahuac Panthers, who have been on a steady four-year ascent under coach Greg Neece, are picked to win their district, 10-3A-Division 1, this fall by Texas Football Magazine in its just released 400-page Bible of the sport. 

