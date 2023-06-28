They have changed signal-callers but not the trajectory.
The Anahuac Panthers, who have been on a steady four-year ascent under coach Greg Neece, are picked to win their district, 10-3A-Division 1, this fall by Texas Football Magazine in its just released 400-page Bible of the sport.
What’s more, not only are the Panthers expected to knock off defending district champion Orangefield, TFM has them ranked No. 13 in the state as they prepare for their Aug. 25 season opener at Newton.
“That’s a lot different than when I got here,” Neece said. “I don’t think we were even ranked 113th.”
Freshman quarterback Brady Barrier led the Panthers to a 5-1 runnerup finish in district, a 9-3 overall record, with losses coming to highly ranked Newton, Orangefield and, in the second round of the playoffs, eventual state champion Franklin.
But Barrier moved to Rusk last spring, along with his coaching dad, Ned Barrier. Neece simply reloaded with another father-son duo, former Hardin-Jefferson assistant Ed Trotter and former H-J quarterback Logan Trotter.
A junior, Logan Trotter started in H-J’s spread attack. He also was a starter for H-J in basketball and baseball, being an all-district pick in baseball.
Neece expects him to fit right in on an Anahuac squad led by junior tight end-defensive end Quandre Coates.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Coates was a second-team all-state pick last year, when he caught 49 passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns. Since then he’s received an early scholarship offer from Louisiana-Monroe.
“Our junior class went undefeated as eighth-graders, so we have some expectations,” Neece said.
Among those juniors are wide receivers Talon Cunningham (31-737, 3 TDs) and Braedon Edmonds, running backs Camden Wilson (69 carries, 579 yards, four TDs) and Thomas Delao (64-407, two TDs) and linebacker Tyler Kelley.
Other key returners include senior defensive back K.J. Moore, senior linebackers Brooks Henicke and Garret Dye, senior lineman Dalton Hendrix and sophomore lineman Cole Willis and sophomore kicker Oscar Garza.
In all, the Panthers return 28 lettermen, including seven starters on offense and eight on defense.
Another key player from last year that Neece must replace is running back Landon Corbitt, a player who came into the program in 2019, the same year as the head coach.
“He’s a tough one to replace, a four-year starter,” Neece said. “What he did for our whole athletic program, he turned it 180 degrees by what he did for four years. Both how he played on the field and his leadership on and off the field.
“His class is the only team in school history to make the playoffs four straight years. They made the playoffs twice in basketball, won two district championships in track. He was an influential part of helping us getting this thing turned around in Anahuac.”
When he and Corbitt arrived at the high school, Neece said, the Panthers were coming off a year when the teams from the athletic program failed to reach the playoffs in a single sport.
Last school year, Anahuac made the playoffs in every sport except boys and girls soccer and girls basketball.
“I think we’re ready to take it to the next level,” Neece said. “We just want to keep improving in all sports, on the boys side and the girls side. We want to keep hiring quality coaches, not just in football but all sports.
“We have that atmosphere of winning. We know what it takes to win. We want to go even farther.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.