Three members of Baytown’s Planning and Zoning Commission said no to a new proposed distribution center along Interstate 10, citing truck traffic concerns with the new development.  

There was much discussion on the traffic, and despite the three no votes, the item will now move to Baytown City Council for them to decide whether to move forward on it or not. 

