Three members of Baytown’s Planning and Zoning Commission said no to a new proposed distribution center along Interstate 10, citing truck traffic concerns with the new development.
There was much discussion on the traffic, and despite the three no votes, the item will now move to Baytown City Council for them to decide whether to move forward on it or not.
Agustin Loredo III, one of the P&Z commissioners, voted against the proposal. Loredo explained why he voted no.
“I feel there are too many of these facilities in Baytown compared to places like Sugar Land or Jersey Village,” Loredo said. “Our area is supposed to be pretty. We need to make Baytown more attractive and still develop our infrastructure. There are too many infrastructure issues in Baytown. With this proposal, Meadowlake Village will have too much difficulty at the intersection of their neighborhood. There are other areas for this type of development to be located.”
Tracey Wheeler, P&Z chair, and Jeff Walters, another commissioner, also voted no.
During the hearing at the P&Z’s July 18 meeting, they discussed the proposed distribution center at 3715 East I-10. Kyle Fletcher, the warehouse applicant, and Charles Cox, the facility’s owner, were on-hand for the meeting. The center’s proposed location is near the I-10 frontage road with access points on John Martin Road.
The center would be near an intersection along I-10, where trucks frequently come and go, making it a high-traffic area. The distribution centers will sit on 62.75 acres, with an additional space required for buffering in the form of a perimeter berm. It would also have a 25-foot vegetative buffer that incorporates larger trees that function as a visual screen from the warehouse loading docks. These features will be located between the East I-10 frontage and the flood control canal.
Tractor and trailer carriers would have to enter and exit the facility utilizing two-lane roadways. Craig McKinnon of Extreme Realty Partners introduced his company and explained development challenges. He said the floodplain map shows an area of the parcel that cannot be developed at all due to likely flooding issues. The site is at grade, so residential development is not a likely option, McKinnon said.
McKinnon addressed the P&Z’s concerns about eastbound truck traffic to John Martin and Jones Road by offering to develop Jones Road and route truck traffic from the terminals from the west. According to McKinnon, the logistic truck traffic will be coming from the port terminals.
McKinnon said he also commissioned Boyd and Associates to conduct a traffic study. The study, as presented, showed 6.75 truck trips per hour, McKinnon said. Jones Road and John Martin would take the traffic to I-10. The developer added that he had done everything possible to avoid truck traffic with schools, churches, and any residential.
Donna Winfrey, P&Z vice chair, said John Martin Road is too narrow for the addition of truck traffic. Winfrey also reminded everyone that the truck traffic is likely to increase since The Port of Houston has 40,000 trucks leaving every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.