The Baytown Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a final plat for the Racepark Distribution Center.
This facility is near where the former Houston Raceway Park used to reside. It was bought by Katoen Natie, a Belgium-headquartered logistics provider and port operator, and they are repurposing the land as a business park. The plat is for land located about 19 acres south of FM 565, west of Highway 99. The applicant, Baytown Capital Investments, is proposing the final plat of about 19 acres to create a reserve in one block.
The commission also approved other plats, including one for Section 2 of Rollingbrook Estates. Commissioner Agustin Loredo III asked if workers had already started work on this project. Juan Macias, the city’s civil design engineer, said they had and the intention was to build a road to connect the subdivision to Emmett Hutto Boulevard and Rollingbrook Drive. The plat measures about 10.63 acres.
The P&Z board also signed off on adding traffic calming measures for Hardin Road through the installation of speed cushions. These will be placed between Crosby Cedar Bayou Road and Massey Tompkins.
Macias explained that many drivers are using Hardin Road as a way of cutting through to Crosby Cedar Bayou Road instead of using Massey Tompkins. It would also reduce speeding and help with pedestrian safety.
The board also approved some stop control devices, otherwise known as stop signs. The stop signs will be placed at the intersection of Cypress Street and Eugenio Santana Drive. There are signs for northbound and southbound traffic on Cypress Street, but Eugenio Santana Drive does not have any stops. Adding signs would make the intersection a four-way stop. The additions will also help with pedestrian safety and for San Jacinto Elementary students, who walk nearby about 300 feet from the intersection. These recommendations will head to Baytown city council for final approval.
P&Z also approved adding stop signs for the neighborhood southeast of West Main Street and Lee Drive. Mostly, this involves Bolster, Bowie and Travis streets. Many of the streets within the neighborhood do not have stop signs or yield signs.
