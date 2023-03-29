Within a three-month period, the Pelly received over 200 calls, according to Baytown Police Officer Thomas King.
King was quick to add that it is a good thing.
Speaking to Baytown Pelly Neighbors group members Tuesday, King said from January through March, the police received a total of 208 calls for Pelly.
“It’s not that bad considering West Baytown averages about 100 calls per month. It is usually about 300 calls at this point,” King said. “A majority of the calls seem to be routine or suspicious calls, which is great because if someone in Pelly sees someone suspicious, they call 9-1-1.”
King said the police received 12 calls about suspicious people in Pelly. Another 40 calls were traffic stops.
“That is pretty cool because that means officers in the area,” King said. “The more police presence we get, the better. I know traffic stops are not the most fun thing for people, especially for good citizens. It is always better if, during traffic stops, we find the worst problems. But we have a good traffic division and it is great they are spending time in our district.”
Eleven of the calls were for unknown problems, King said. Another 10 were about unwanted guests, and there were some shots fired and runaway calls.
“More than half of the calls were routine,” King said.
On the more severe calls, King said there were three assaults, 10 calls about residential burglaries, 13 physical disturbances and 20 verbal disturbance calls. Nine of the calls were about thefts, and there were two thefts from vehicles.
“No cars were stolen,” King said. “But what we are seeing is people are going to newer apartments and stealing GMCs and new Chevys. We are seeing a couple of those a day.”
King added that it was great to see Baytown Police Chief John Stringer and other officers try and take action on stolen vehicles in Baytown.
“It is great that the chief is listening to all of us and willing to take suggestions as well to help cut crime in any area of Baytown,” King said.
King said there are many young people, ages 13 through 15, that are either breaking into vehicles or checking door handles.
“They are not breaking in yet, but then they try garage doors and front doors,” King said. “People here in Texas will protect their homes and not hesitate.”
Azalia Sprecher, who helps organize the Baytown Pelly Neighbors meetings, asked about what people can do to safeguard their families, homes and property.
“And to help alleviate the stress that you feel after having warned us that, right now, Baytown does not have enough officers to cover what is going on,” Sprecher said.
King said he would be worried if there were fewer calls.
“I’d be like, ‘wow,’ the community has lost faith in the police. And they are like saying, ‘Forget it, I’ll just handle it myself.’ The fact we get more calls is great,” King said.
King said he would look into providing one-month reports instead of three-month reports in the future. He added he would try to give folks a better idea of exactly where in Pelly incidents are occurring.
King also suggested that Pelly residents - and perhaps all residents - should consider having cameras and lights installed in and around their property. This can act as a deterrent to crime, he said. He also suggested trimming any high bushes around homes since criminals can use them to hide behind.
King also said it was a good idea not to leave valuables in vehicles.
“They are getting guns out of cars,” King said. “I cannot believe people are leaving guns in their cars. Laptops, phones, anything, they’ll take it.”
Block party plans continue
The Baytown Pelly Neighbors group is still planning to have a block party in their neighborhood this year. A survey was put out for the members, asking them if they prefer a sweet or savory food option, what type of activities they want at the block party, and when they would like to have it. Results are expected to be shared at a future meeting.
Find out the latest by visiting the Baytown Pelly Neighbors Facebook site at www.facebook.com/groups/1334003230353496.
