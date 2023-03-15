The public is invited to come out to the Baytown Optimist Club this Friday for its annual Fish Fry to help out local students with scholarship funds.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Optimist Club Building, 1724 Market St.
With a donation of $12, you can get a plate of fried fish, French fries, Cole slaw, hush puppies with the club’s famous red sauce. You can drive-thru or dine in. Tea is served for dine-in only.
All proceeds benefit the Optimist Club, with 10% going toward scholarships.
The club awards a $500 scholarship to three high school students from the Goose Creek CISD area high schools. To promote local education, each student must intend to enroll in Lee College.
Toward the end of the school year, the club will soon review candidates for the Fred C. Dittmen Scholarship, named after the man who donated property to the club where it is currently situated.
Members of the Optimist Club are motivated by the desire to contribute to the community from which they and their families draw daily benefits.
Optimist International is a worldwide volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities and in themselves.
For more on the annual fish fry event, contact Sherry White, the club’s secretary, at 281-387-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.