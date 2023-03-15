The public is invited to come out to the Baytown Optimist Club this Friday for its annual Fish Fry to help out local students with scholarship funds. 

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Optimist Club Building, 1724 Market St. 

