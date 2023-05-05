His name was Mr. Garceau. He was an assistant manager at Walmart in the mid-1980s. Through him, I heard, for the first time, that opinions were like a certain part of our anatomy – everyone’s got one. 

Since that time in 1986, I have found this to be very true. I have not always agreed with everyone’s opinions on certain subject matters. But I have since realized that everyone has a right to express themselves. This is especially true of The Sun’s “Viewpoints” section. 

