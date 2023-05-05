His name was Mr. Garceau. He was an assistant manager at Walmart in the mid-1980s. Through him, I heard, for the first time, that opinions were like a certain part of our anatomy – everyone’s got one.
Since that time in 1986, I have found this to be very true. I have not always agreed with everyone’s opinions on certain subject matters. But I have since realized that everyone has a right to express themselves. This is especially true of The Sun’s “Viewpoints” section.
Recently, there was some talk about a message written by our publisher asking people to use the “pause button” when writing opinions letters to The Sun. This appears to have caused a stir on social media, particularly on Facebook, where opinions run rampant on everything from Donald Trump to President Joe Biden to Democrats to Republicans and everything in between.
Some say The Sun is a “Leftwing rag” that only publishes “woke” material designed to promote hate toward white, Christian Republicans that voted for Trump. Not to mention also promoting hatred toward America itself. Others have accused us of being too Right-wing in the past.
What prompted all of this was a letter written by a local citizen who shall remain nameless, who used racial slurs to get their point across (hence the “extremely ugly responses” comment our publisher mentioned in her message). Plus, another letter writer expressed concerns that someone could get hurt by us publishing points of view made by others that are different from theirs.
Now, I know many of you do not read the proverbial “fine print.” Nevertheless, it does state on our opinion page that the letters “do not necessarily reflect the views of The Baytown Sun or its advertisers.” It also says that editorial expressions “shall always be independent, outspoken and contentious.”
Using racial slurs to express an opinion is not the way to win people over unless the crowd you want to reach consists of white supremacists, which no one of any integrity would want to be associated with on any level. But on the other side of the coin, saying that someone’s opinion could spark violence should only be said if there is an actual threat of that happening, not as a way of shutting down other voices. I’ve seen people use this method too often on social media to obtain the higher moral ground when there is no real proof that their words could cause a violent incident. This goes for both Democratic and Republican opinions.
When I was at San Jacinto College, my boss encouraged me to write emails that “took the edge off of it.” I cannot count the number of times college employees, some with Ph.Ds., would write something in an email that came across as an immature child instead of a stoic, intelligent professor or administrator. But there were times I had to answer someone’s email and, while tempted to speak my mind, I had to use an edit button and find a way to make my point without prompting a brutal response. Nine times out of 10, it worked.
So I would hearten anyone writing to The Sun to “take the edge off of it.”
As far as us being “for the Left” or “for the Right” (and yes, we’ve been accused of that, too), I can tell you that this assistant managing editor plans to provide fair coverage that does not take sides, as it was in the “glory days of Fred Hartman.” I never met Mr. Hartman, but I have interacted with those that did. I’d like to think his spirit is still instilled within The Sun. I do my best to channel it. Have I made spelling errors? Yes. Have I gotten the date wrong on occasion? Yes. But I have never intentionally misled The Sun’s audience. And never will.
There are opinions, and there is the truth. And I am here to tell you the truth – The Sun is not a Leftwing or a Rightwing publication. We are a newspaper and your opinions are welcome. I encourage anyone out there to reconsider canceling their subscription based on whether The Sun has the right to edit submitted letters or outright refuse them. We have received opinions from both sides of the political spectrum that use language and slurs that you would not want your grandchildren to hear or read. You should be glad we chose not to publish them.
Also, there is nothing wrong with asking folks to use tact when expressing opinions. Using the analogy of speaking to grandchildren is actually something to consider. Asking folks to express opinions as if you were speaking to one of your children or grandchildren is not the same as oppressing points of view. It is simply saying you should think before you speak. Most of our grandparents would say that is good advice.
