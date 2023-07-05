Open Mic Night Town Square July 7 Jul 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baytown’s ACE District and Brightwire will host an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Friday at Town Square, 213 W. Texas Avenue.The free event features a lineup of local performers in a laid-back atmosphere. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-June 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Archie Delma (Johnnie) Dutton 1 hr ago Marty Edward Carlton Updated 1 hr ago Trevor Wayne Smith 6 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey What are your plans for the Fourth of July? You voted: Attend a fireworks show Have a cookout Go to a parade Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Mont Belvieu Independence Day Celebration, fun for all ages Sports Camps La Porte celebrates July 4 FREE water, Gatorade for mail carriers and delivery drivers Open Mic Night Town Square July 7 Bases Hamburgers set to return to Baytown Waffle House – Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony Barrett Station Annual Homecoming July 9-15 Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesToddler killed in DWI accident in Baytown on SundayCity celebrates Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston Mayor: Vision led to new hotelRimes July 4 performance TuesdayGoose Creek passes $249.3M budgetThe legacy of a great man, Elferay “Papa” NealSmith tops United Way’s volunteer awardsRun for the 4th and party with free beer‘Best seat in the house’: Astros’ scoreboard keeper part of the gameKenneth James PenningtonAstros survive bullpen flameout, win first in extras Images Videos CommentedState’s DEI ban, tenure shift will harm higher education (1)Goose Creek board OKs 2% pay raise (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Thank You Supreme Court 3 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor - Fortune favors the Bold 3 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor: Just bought gas Jun 30, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Houston Mayor Turner’s view on Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action ruling Jun 30, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: Wrong Premises = Wrong Actions = Bad Results Jun 28, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Tried wearing a “fur” coat lately? Jun 28, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads LEGAL NOTICE The City of Mont Jul 4, 2023 2bd 2ba Loft $1200 N. Lee College $1,200 Jul 2, 2023 AAA Quality Tree Trim & Removal For Jun 27, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.