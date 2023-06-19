Learning to knit offers stress relief and is a great excuse not to look at your phone for a couple of hours.
Sterling Municipal Library has two monthly events that may catch the eye of adults who are interested in the fiber arts and learning a new skill.
Jacob Boyd took over the Knitting Club from the previous library employee that was running it.
At first, Boyd was apprehensive because he did not know if his skills were up to par to teach others.
“When I first started, I only knew how to do a single stitch and that made it difficult to knit anything. I only knew how to knit things like scarves and with the only stitch I knew, it took a long time,” Boyd said.
Staff at the library were heartbroken that the knitting and programs associated with it would be done away with, so Boyd took it upon himself to learn more about the skill.
“I decided to fully invest my time outside of work into knitting and I love that it makes me not look at my phone for a couple hours. It’s helped immensely with managing stress and it’s one of my favorite things about the craft,” Boyd said.
Only a couple people would show up for these events in the past, but now that the hobby has grown in popularity, more people have been attending.
“We usually have about a dozen people show up to both of our events, which is fantastic because I love to see people share in this hobby that I’m so passionate about,” Boyd said.
For fiber arts and knitting specifically, Boyd recommends that adults participate in these events and help their kids work on smaller projects at home.
The age range for these hobbyists is from teenagers to people who are in their 90s, so anyone who goes to a meeting always learns something new.
People who are curious about knitting and fiber arts do not have to bring anything to join in on the fun.
At Crochet Club, the library provides people with materials they might need such as crochet hooks, yarn and scissors.
However, Boyd recommends, that if you want to work on a bigger and time-consuming project, to try out different hooks and circular needles to see what suits you.
At Knit Nights, crafters usually bring their own projects and socialize with others who enjoy the craft.
Knitting and crochet is more accessible and more cost effective to people just learning about the craft than other fibers arts, like sewing.
“I like that whoever comes to our knitting or crochet events can be taught, then and there, how to make something. I feel like it’s more accessible than sewing because you are just working with a needle or hook and some yarn,” Boyd said.
The next Crochet Club is July 6 at 6 p.m. at the Sterling Municipal library and the next Knit Night is July 20 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.