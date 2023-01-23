Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
One man was killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle wreck in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 near Spur 330.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday Joshua Grabow of Highlands was riding on a brown 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle and heading east in the No. 3 lane in the 1200 block of the East Freeway main lanes. They added that Sabrina Veracruz was seated in the rear of the motorcycle and both riders were wearing helmets.
Sheriff deputies said Grabow was “possibly traveling at a high rate of speed” and failed to drive in a single lane when he struck the apex of the guardrail on the south side of the roadway. Grabow and Veracruz became separated from the motorcycle and came to rest in the roadway, law enforcement officials said. Grabow died on the scene a little after 8 p.m. due to the injuries he sustained in this crash. Veracruz was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital-TMC via Life Flight and is said to be in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.