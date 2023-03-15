Harlem Elementary School office staff dress the part for Read Across America Day. (From left) Lillian Swart, nurse; Tera Weatherly, ISS; Betty Baca, principal; Michael Garza, CS3; Maricela Carbajal, Attendance Clerk and Patty Alegria, receptionist.
Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman
Rusty Senac, United Way Board member, reading “Cat in the Hat” to Cindy Botting’s first grade class. United Way also handed out books to the class.
Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman
Olivia Juarez and Riley Hutchinson, Travis students, holding up the book that the United Way handed out to their class.
Read Across America Day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998. The goal of the day, which falls on the birthday of beloved children’s author, Dr. Seuss, is designed to support literacy and promote the importance of reading to children of all ages.
Goose Creek CISD elementary schools celebrated literacy the week of February 27 with various activities, including Dr. Seuss costume parades, classroom readings with district leaders and more. In a special twist, Travis Elementary School was one of several schools from around the country featured on the official Dr. Seuss Instagram page.
