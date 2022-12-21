The news of an Artic blast coming to Baytown this week conjures up bad memories for many Baytonians that went through Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
The National Weather Service said the Arctic cold front is expected to reach southeast Texas Thursday. It is expected to bring temperatures below 25 degrees, and wind chill values will be near or below zero. They also anticipate strong winds near 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 to 40 mph expected behind the front.
After the troubles experienced in 2021, many Baytown citizens are better prepared this time. Nevertheless, city officials have issued some important tips to maneuver your way through the winter storm safely.
With these types of temperatures, many will turn to space heaters for warmth. However, while these devices can provide heat, they can be dangerous if misused.
If you use a space heater during the upcoming cold blast, remember these safety tips:
• Keep heaters at least three- feet from anything that can burn, including furniture, carpets, curtains and people
• Place heaters on solid, non-flammable surfaces
• Do not block exits with a heater and keep them out of the way of foot traffic
• Keep children away from heaters
• Always plug heaters directly into wall outlets and never use an extension cord
• Turn off and unplug space heaters when leaving a room or before going to bed
Another safety tip is to use battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, avoid using generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices indoors.
The City of Baytown recommends you utilize the Five P’s. They are:
• Pipes- Cover pipes and allow outdoor faucets to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing.
• People- Keep warm and dress in layers. Check on your elderly family or neighbors.
•Pets- Fur doesn’t always mean warm. Bring pets inside to keep them safe and healthy.
•Plants- Bring your potted plants inside. For outdoor plants, water and cover them with a cloth fabric.
•Phones- We use them for everything. Make sure they are charged for important alerts or information.
Public Works experts suggest you drain your pipes and shut off your water meter if you plan to leave home for the Christmas holidays. If you need assistance with this, city crews are available to help with shutting off the water meter. Call 281-420-5300.
For those heading out on the road, you might want to winterize your vehicle first. Packing an emergency kit with blankets, water and snacks is wise. Fill up your vehicle with gas, and check road conditions and the forecast before you leave.
