Amid early voting for the Goose Creek CISD board race, there have been some reports of voter confusion, particularly in District 3.
Some report that although they live in Precinct 825, they are being told they are not eligible to vote in the District 3 race. Two candidates are vying for District 3 in the Goose Creek race – Darrell Banks and James Campisi.
Clifford Tatum, Harris County Elections administrator, explained what is happening.
“Precinct 825 crosses over several districts and Goose Creek and there are a number of voters that are in that precinct that are not in the district that is on the ballot,” Tatum said. “They are showing up and thinking they should have the opportunity to vote, but they are not actually in the district that is voting.”
Tatum said he communicated this information to the Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth’s office, local election judge Luis Rodriguez and the alternate judge.
“If someone shows up and truly believes that they should be on the roster to vote, then the judges are instructed to call down to the voter’s registration office to make sure that person is eligible,” Tatum said. “Should they have gotten a ballot and we can see if they should or should not have? If they still just want to vote on the ballot, we can give them a provisional ballot. But that is what is taking place in Goose Creek right now.”
Tatum said he communicated what was happening to all entities early Friday morning.
“We want to make sure that whenever a voter shows up, they know what to do,” Tatum said.
Kristyn Cathey, Goose Creek CISD director of communications, reiterated Tatum’s explanation, saying Precinct 825 is in three different districts: 3, 4 and 5.
“Four and five can’t vote,” Cathey said.
Cathey said they could vote in a Municipal Utility District.
“But if they aren’t in District 3, they can’t vote for the GCCISD board,” she said.
There have also been a few reports of issues in the District 6 race, where incumbent Tiffany Guy and challenger Yacel Amador are facing off for the seat.
Harris County elections officials stress that if you have any issues voting either in the District 3 or District 6 race, first address your concerns to the precinct judge. You can also call the elections security hotline at 713-755-7618 to report any suspicious activity or concerns regarding election operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.