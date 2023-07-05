The O.J Thomas Alumni Community Resource Center will be hosting its 58th Annual Homecoming Activities on August 11-12. The Memorial Program will be hosted in the O.J. Thomas High School’s cafeteria on August 11 at 1600 West 6th Street, Cameron, Texas. The tailgate party will be on August 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grounds of the high school. The tailgating fee is $50. All vendors are welcome.
Also on August 12 is the Bulldog Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Barbecue will be served for $15 per plate. The annual Homecoming Dance, featuring Joe Tex II and the Legacy Continues Band will take place from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Joe Tex II is the son of Baytown’s Joe Tex, known for his hit songs Skinny Legs, Ain’t Gonna Bump No More With That Big Fat Woman and many more. Presale tickets for the dance are $20 and tickets at the door are $25. A big ticket item raffle and the “Big Fat Woman Bump Dance Contest” will also be held.
The O.J. Thomas Resource Community Advocacy Center is housed in the building that was formerly O.J. Thomas High School. O.J. Thomas served on the Cameron ISD school board and secured funding for a school for African American students. The school was built in 1925 and named for O.J. Thomas in 1938. During integration in the late 60s, the school became Cameron Junior High. In 1995, the school dissolved and the building was sold to the alumni of O.J Thomas High School.
For more information about the event, tickets or tailgating, contact Paul Brown at 214-202-2365, Myra Loyd at 301-655-4373, or Virgie Hardeman at 254-541-8254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.