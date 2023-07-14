David Aymond, who led North Shore to its first state football championship in 2003, a record 78 consecutive regular season wins and 20 playoff berths in 20 seasons, leads a class of five men who will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor Saturday night in Houston.
It’s the kickoff event for the 91st annual THSCA Coaching School, which continues through Tuesday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
It is expected to set a new attendance mark after drawing a record 16,452 visitors a year ago in San Antonio.
Other inductees for the 2023 class include Aledo coach Tim Buchanan, who led the Bearcats to six state titles; Bryan Dausin, who won a state title with San Antonio Roosevelt in 1997, Glen West, who led Brenham to three state title game appearances during his 20-year tenure with the program; and Don Cumpton, a 115-game winner during stops at Sanford Fritch, Muleshoe and Hereford.
Aymond coached 46 seasons before retiring after the 2013 season. He finished with a record of 246-68.
Prior to coming to Texas in 1984, Aymond coached in Louisiana for 15 years, serving as a head football coach, compiling a record of 14-7.
After serving as an assistant at Langham Creek, Kempner, and Aldine Nimitz high schools in Houston, he became a head coach at Nimitz in 1990.
After reaching the playoffs in ‘93, Aymond left Nimitz, with a 22-19 record, to take over the North Shore program -- his third “resurrection project” as a head coach -- in February of 1994.
Starting with his first year, Aymond led North Shore to the playoffs for 20 straight seasons with 13 district championships won or shared along the way.
The Mustangs defeated The Woodlands 23-7 for the state crown in 2003.
At North Shore, Aymond’s teams won 206 games while losing only 42 with Aymond selected district coach-of-the-year 10 times.
During that 20-season span, North Shore enjoyed 10 perfect, regular seasons with eight consecutively.
As 21-5A district play ended in 2008, with a victory over Beaumont West Brook, North Shore set a new Texas high school record for consecutive, regular season wins at 78. In that span, 58 straight district games had been won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.