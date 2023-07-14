David Aymond, who led North Shore to its first state football championship in 2003, a record 78 consecutive regular season wins and 20 playoff berths in 20 seasons, leads a class of five men who will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor Saturday night in Houston.

It’s the kickoff event for the 91st annual THSCA Coaching School, which continues through Tuesday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.