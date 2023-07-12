Students at IMPACT Early College High School and Stuart Career Tech High School are getting their wish – they will walk the stage in 2024 at Lee College for graduation.
During Goose Creek CISD’s Monday board meeting, the schedule for the 2024 graduation was revealed. It showed the two non-traditional schools’ commencement ceremonies being held on May 21, 2024. Stuart Career Tech students will walk first at 5:30 p.m., followed by IMPACT students at 7:30 p.m. Both will be at Lee College, where the two schools held graduation until last year.
The school board had decided to return graduation ceremonies to Stallworth Stadium in August after some had complained that having the ceremonies at Ford Park in Beaumont or the Fertitta Center in Houston was too much trouble. Parents said they did not care for the drive, which some elderly relatives had to endure, plus they said there were issues with the sound system. In September, a group of IMPACT and Stuart Career students showed up at a board meeting to express their dismay at having their graduation ceremony at Stallworth.
Adriana Curiel, IMPACT student representative at the district’s graduation committee, said in September that they “made our own traditions” at Lee College.
Susan Jackson, Goose Creek Curriculum and Instruction deputy superintendent, spoke on the non-traditional school’s ceremonies going back to Lee College.
“GCCISD is extremely excited to work in collaboration with Lee College to provide a unified graduation, where GCCISD students can cross the stage earning their high school diploma and associate degree or industry-based certificate,” Jackson said. “The GCCISD Board of Trustees and Lee College Board of Regents are ecstatic about this new opportunity to join forces simultaneously. Very exciting times in the city of Baytown.”
Emma Jaramillo, an IMPACT student set to graduate in 2024, shared her thoughts on graduation returning to Lee College.
“I’m glad that GCCISD listened to us,” Jaramillo said. “Unlike the other high schools, Stallworth isn’t a rich part of IMPACT’s nor Stuart’s history. The other high schools get their tradition returned to them while we get ours. Everyone is happy.”
The other high school graduation schedules were announced as well. Goose Creek Memorial High School will hold its graduation at 7:30 p.m. May 22, 2024, at Stallworth Stadium. Ross S. Sterling High School’s graduation will be held at 7:30 p.m., also at Stallworth. Robert E. Lee High School’s ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 24, 2024, at the stadium.
Trustee James Campisi expressed concerns about the morning time, saying it may not be feasible for people visiting from out of town or working.
Kim Bernard-Fox, counseling and college and career readiness director, said they had conversed, with their team, and some had said there was still school in session the days before the REL ceremony and others did not want to have the ceremonies held over five nights, as it was this year.
“And having it that morning does also provide us with an opportunity should we need to postpone one of the other events, we still have a stage there,” Fox said.
Fox added that the heat during the daytime was a concern.
“Most would be out of the stadium by the time it is over,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien said holding graduation in the morning allowed folks to go into the Memorial Day weekend unimpeded.
Fox said they will consider moving the time as this was just the first presentation about graduation options.
Jackson, Fox and Leslie Garcia, student assessment coordinator, provided some numbers for this year’s graduation ceremonies. Stuart Career had about 1,100 to 1,200 participating, while IMPACT had 1,200 to 1,300. REL’s participation was 8,500 to 9,500, while Sterling’s had 12,000 to 12,790. Goose Creek Memorial had the highest participation numbers, with 12,750 to 13,500 participating.
“So, the community wanted it back home, and we came back to Stallworth, and they came. I was happy to see that,” Garcia said.
Board President Richard Clem said this was why the board wanted to highlight the participants from the community.
“It was a great experience to have it back home,” Clem said.
Some of the ideas used for this year’s graduation will return next year. The district plans to utilize projection screens again. They will also livestream the ceremonies and stage everyone at Gentry Junior School across from Stallworth. In addition, they will have more ambulances on hand and want to enhance the safety, security and emergency plan.
Some heat-related incidents were reported at graduation that required EMS, according to Jackson, Fox and Garcia.
Aside from reducing the number of nights at Stallworth, the district plans to reduce the stage’s size and include open staging for more airflow. The district also wants to replace the bubbles with Campus Celebration, a festive way of ending the ceremony. Since the district has in-house talent, using personnel to act as the ceremony’s emcee is also being considered for next year.
The team also went over graduation cost estimates and previous expenses. The estimate for graduation in 2024 is $120,959.50. In 2022, it cost $93,753.62 to use the Fertitta Center. In 2021, it cost $33,805 to utilize Ford Park. The team indicated in its presentation that the cost for this year and last year to use Stallworth was zero.
Clem quickly pointed out that the cost to use Stallworth was not zero.
“We paid for electricity, plumbing and water. And it wasn’t free,” Clem said. “But it will be less than what it was if we do fewer nights, so I am not disagreeing with that. But Stallworth is not a zero-cost. The facility cost over $5 million this year because we had to make it pretty. But let us remember, the facility is not free.”
The team said the figure was recommended because it was not considered an additional cost they needed to find since the stadium was the district’s own facility.
Fox congratulated the team that put together graduation, and this was met with applause. Campisi commended everyone on the team for a job well done.
“It was a big focal point of the community. It was amazing,” Campisi said. “I am glad it is back in Baytown, and I expect it will stay in Baytown. Congratulations to not only those on the team, but everyone else that was there.”
Board reorganizes
The board also voted to reorganize but kept everyone in their current positions. Clem remains president, while Tiffany Guy stays as vice president. Trustee Howard Sampson is still the board’s secretary and Helen Berrott-Tims stays as the assistant secretary. Trustee Mercedes Renteria was the lone no vote, stating that while he feels those serving in the current board positions have done an excellent job, others on the board should be given a chance to serve in other positions as well.
