Lee College

Students at IMPACT Early College High School and Stuart Career Tech High School are getting their wish – they will walk the stage in 2024 at Lee College for graduation.

During Goose Creek CISD’s Monday board meeting, the schedule for the 2024 graduation was revealed. It showed the two non-traditional schools’ commencement ceremonies being held on May 21, 2024. Stuart Career Tech students will walk first at 5:30 p.m., followed by IMPACT students at 7:30 p.m. Both will be at Lee College, where the two schools held graduation until last year.

