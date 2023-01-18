No. 10 in the Nation
Carlyle Henry

The Lee College men’s basketball has achieved another milestone as the Navigators were named the No. 10 team in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings on Wednesday.

Lee College is having its best season ever as the Navigators are 8-0 in Region 14 conference play and 16-3 overall. The team has put themselves in a favorable position to make a return trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas in March. The Navigators received an at-large bid to last year’s tournament after finishing second in conference.

