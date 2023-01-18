The Lee College men’s basketball has achieved another milestone as the Navigators were named the No. 10 team in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings on Wednesday.
Lee College is having its best season ever as the Navigators are 8-0 in Region 14 conference play and 16-3 overall. The team has put themselves in a favorable position to make a return trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas in March. The Navigators received an at-large bid to last year’s tournament after finishing second in conference.
Head Coach Nick Wade encourages the community to come watch the team in action at the Navigators next home game at 7 p.m., Wednesday Jan. 25 at the Lee College Arena. Admission to the games is always free.
Wade was obviously elated when he received the news that the Navigators made the five-spot jump in the polls.
“This is an awesome achievement for our players and our staff,” he said. “When this team focuses and plays with high energy, I truly feel we can compete with any team in the country.”
Lee starts its second half of conference play when the Navigators travel to East Texas to face Jacksonville College on Saturday.
“Our message to our guys is the only way to get to the National Tournament is to win our conference tournament,” Wade said. “So we will take it one game at a time and when that time comes, hopefully we can take care of business and earn an automatic bid.”
