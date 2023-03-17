I’m just going to come out and say it, the decision makers who determined the at-large selections for the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament are incompetent.
How can a team ranked No. 11 in the nation going into the Region 14 Tournament and in the top 10 for most of conference play be passed over for a bid to the big dance?
By now, I’m sure you know I am talking about the Lee College Navigators.
The Navigators (26-6) were the top seed going into the Region 14 Conference and defeated Navarro in the quarterfinal round. However, they suffered a tough loss in the semifinal round to Trinity Valley. No. 2 seed Panola was the favorite to win the championship with Lee being eliminated. However, unranked Trinity Valley (14-18) upset the Ponies to win the Region 14 Tournament title.
That left Lee and Panola, waiting it out to see if they would receive at-large bids. For the entire season, the two teams battled it out for best conference record and playoff position. To top it off, they were highly-ranked in the NJCAA polls.
With Panola (28-5) ranked No. 10 nationally and Lee just one spot behind, it seemed like the odds were both would be favored receive a bid to the national tournament.
Wrong!
Out of the eight teams selected, Ranger College (No. 21) has a 23-6 record and Dodge City (No. 13) is 23-9. During the preseason and the regular season, both teams did not play the high caliber quality of teams that Lee did to start the year.
Here’s what the committee overlooked.
Two of Lee’s six losses were to the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the country, Southern Idaho and Odessa College. Overall, the Navigators posted four wins over top 25 teams and 22 Division 1 victories.
Strength of schedule is one of the major criteria the NJCAA at-large committee is supposed to consider when making their decision.
That clearly was not the case here.
And it’s not the first time.
Case in point. In 2020, Tyler Junior College won the regular season championship with a 17-2 conference record and was ranked No. 10 in the country. The Apaches were then upset by Jacksonville College in the semifinal round of the conference tournament, but were thought to be a sure-fire selection for an at-large bid to nationals with their 25-3 record.
Instead, it was thumbs down from the NJCAA.
This is a tale of two similar scenarios, both involving Texas teams. It sounds like things that make you go, hmm…
In my opinion, the decision in both Lee College’s snub and Tyler sounds like a trend, with politics mixed in with it.
This year’s bracket and at-large selections and the one in 2020 share certain similarities as most of the tournament field and at-large additions came from the Midwestern states and Florida.
Lee College Head Coach Nick Wade said after the decision was announced that the selection process is clearly flawed.
“There’s no way that they clearly looked at the teams that we played or even saw any of the games that we played this season,” he said. “To be ranked among the top teams that had won 26 games and for the committee to turn a blind eye, it’s just not right. It definitely mirrors what happened to Tyler three years ago.”
In a March 2020 article from the Tyler Morning Telegraph, TJC’s Athletic Director Kevin Vest shared similar sentiments after they were denied a tournament bid.
“There’s obviously a disconnect between the poll; the folks who have worked on it week to week all season and the selection committee,” Vest said. “We were in the top 10 virtually all season and then at the end we were No. 11.”
The decision has been made for this year in Lee’s case, but it looks like the selection committee needs to do a better job of homework when making the selection of these at-large bids.
“This is a life lesson that you can never leave anything to certainty,” Wade said. “We will bounce back and come back stronger than ever.”
Expect the Navigators to be a dominant force again next season. They’ve done well in the postseason the past two years…maybe the third time will be the charm.
Mark Kramer is Sports Editor of The Baytown Sun
