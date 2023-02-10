He was a lanky eighth grade quarterback at Alice Johnson Junior High in Channelview that led them to district championships. I was the Channelview ISD Public Relations Officer then and a few months into the job. That was 2010.
Jalen and a few others were being honored at district Student of the Month luncheon. I struck up a conversation with him and made the comment “you’re a pretty good quarterback.” He replied, “We had a great team…I can’t take all the credit.”
Very humble at such an age.
As he entered his freshman year at Channelview High School, he saw some playing time on the varsity. He had a rifle for an arm. I thought to myself, “if he can gain some accuracy and put on some more muscle, this guy can be awesome.”
He guided Channelview to greatness, leading them to their first playoff berth in over 10 years in 2015. A year earlier, he led the Falcons to their first-ever victory over state powerhouse North Shore on a Hail Mary pass, that silenced to Mustang fans at Galena Park ISD Stadium as Falcon fans went wild.
As a senior, he passed for 2,384 yards with 26 touchdown passes and rushed for 1,391 yards and 25 touchdowns. Hurts was a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore and was named the District 21-6A MVP as a junior during his high school playing years. Throughout his high school career, Hurts was rated as a four-star recruit and was ranked among the top dual-threat quarterbacks.
In interviews, he deflected the attention from himself and praised his teammates for leading the team’s success.
That same success followed him to the University of Alabama to a national championship in 2017 and also when he transferred to the University of Oklahoma and led the Sooners to a Big 12 Championship and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing second to Joe Burrow from LSU.
Now, in his third year as an NFL pro, he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles to what will be the biggest game of his life – the Super Bowl.
As many of you saw on national television after clinching the NFC Championship, he credited his teammates. However, he did show off his musical talents leading the crowd in song to “Fly Eagles Fly.”
I am sure many residents of the East Side of Harris County will be glued to their TV sets on Sunday afternoon, looking for Hurts to make history.
