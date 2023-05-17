MBA logo

As the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, the board of directors has unanimously voted to move forward with a new name: Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This is an exciting time for our Chamber. We have discussed the idea of changing the name for a while, but wanted to wait for the perfect time, and this is it,” Chairman of the Board Bryan Crismon said. “Over the last 40 years, the Mont Belvieu area has seen tremendous growth. Our city looked quite different in 1984, so having a name associated with Chambers County helped the local business community identify the chamber’s service region. Fast forward to now, with Mont Belvieu being one of the fastest growing cities in the Houston area, and we find ourselves in a different position. Making the change to Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce best illustrates who we are and who we represent for economic development; for our current and future members, our citizens, and those interested in learning more about our community.”

