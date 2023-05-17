As the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, the board of directors has unanimously voted to move forward with a new name: Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This is an exciting time for our Chamber. We have discussed the idea of changing the name for a while, but wanted to wait for the perfect time, and this is it,” Chairman of the Board Bryan Crismon said. “Over the last 40 years, the Mont Belvieu area has seen tremendous growth. Our city looked quite different in 1984, so having a name associated with Chambers County helped the local business community identify the chamber’s service region. Fast forward to now, with Mont Belvieu being one of the fastest growing cities in the Houston area, and we find ourselves in a different position. Making the change to Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce best illustrates who we are and who we represent for economic development; for our current and future members, our citizens, and those interested in learning more about our community.”
“Although our name is changing, our service and commitment remain the same,” added Macie Schubert, Chamber President. We will continue striving to support businesses and organizations within the West Chambers County area, which includes Beach City, Cove, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, and beyond. We are going through a full rebranding campaign with a new logo that incorporates these partnerships. As the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce moves forward, we want to express our deepest gratitude for the continuous support and dedication we receive from our members, industry partners, county, school district, and community. We look forward to the upcoming year - celebrating the 40-year history, the countless successes, and the bright future ahead for this wonderful Chamber of Commerce.
The Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic business organization working to strengthen relationships between business, education, governmental entities, and the community to ensure the long-term economic health of the area. With LPG production and ancillary businesses as the primary economic driver, the area is home to Enterprise Products, ExxonMobil, Targa Resources, Energy Transfer, ONEOK, Covestro, and Chevron Phillips Chemical facilities. The community is served by the top-rated Barbers Hill Independent School District, where they exemplify the motto, “Excellence by any Measure.”
For more information on how your company can become a member of the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.mbac.net or call 281- 576-5440.
