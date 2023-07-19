With schools returning soon, students now have access to an OpenAI system that’s taking the nation by storm. A new generation of cutting-edge technology, powered by artificial intelligence, has sparked interest and curiosity among educators, parents, and students.
As a result, plagiarism will persist and continue to challenge the educational system as an alternative form of plagiarism has arisen – ChatGPT.
“This isn’t going to go away,” Lee College Professor Joseph Ganakos said. “Once the genie is out of the bottle, once the Pandora’s Box has been opened, we’re left to pick up the pieces and adapt to it, not expect it to go away.”
ChatGPT is an advanced conversational artificial intelligence model developed by OpenAI. Several different types of text data have been used to train this model. As a result, it can generate human-like responses and engage in interactive conversations with users.
ChatGPT understands and generates natural language text. This makes it capable of processing and responding to queries, discussions, and requests. It can provide information on various topics, help with problem-solving, offer suggestions, and engage in meaningful conversations.
It leverages deep learning techniques to analyze the context, generate coherent responses, and adapt to user inputs.
ChatGPT aims to assist users by providing helpful, informative, and engaging conversations, contributing to more interactive and efficient human-computer interaction.
Despite ChatGPT’s popularity, Ganakos believes there is fear when dealing with it. Media hype on all platforms made it reach this level of fame – or infamy, according to Ganakos.
“As soon as it became that big a deal, where CNN is covering it and Fox News is covering it, we’ve got state legislators who are bringing bloody murder that will eventually result in the disruption of everything that any sort of education should do,” Ganakos said. “It became a responsibility that the faculty had to find a way to cope with.”
Faculty members, especially at Lee College, have had to come up with a solution to solve ChatGPT. So they started the Activity Honesty Workforce to educate students about technology limitations and help faculty members deal with plagiarism problems and ChatGPT.
But at Lee College, some instructors are encouraged if they can find a way to take this as a learning activity and use ChatGPT as an instructional device to lean into it.
Although ChatGpt has its negatives, it also has benefits when involving AI. Benefits such as small business owners who can’t afford to outsource the writing of press releases to a public relations professional, creating corporate documentation, or even building a website.
“I think that the business world is probably going to make better use of it than students because we reach a point at which if all we do is train students to use the computer to do the work on their behalf, the computer breaks because of a lack of innate skill,” Ganakos said.
As the debate director, Ganakos uses ChatGPT for his students during debate season. If students want to work at home and nobody’s available to practice with them, they can add an argument to ChatGPT. As a result, a debate case will be presented for them to pick apart and examine.
“That repetition, that exposure to ideas that they have to argue against, gives them some level of repetition and maybe helps them anticipate arguments that real-life competitors would pose against them in the debate season,” Ganakos said.
According to Ganakos, it’s a good way to gain a basic understanding of things before you get started. Then it becomes a tool to help them work faster and more efficiently.
He mentions that multiple faculty members and himself have already caught a couple of students cheating, especially in online classes for essay exams. So now they are modifying the way we design exams to remove the ability to cheat as easily.
Some colleges around the country have already blocked it on their campus WiFi. However, anyone with a cellular phone can still access it using a standard cellular network. He believes that very few things can be done to create a prohibition.
In the case of online exams or take-home assignments at Lee College, students cannot be stopped from using ChatGBT. Students are on the honor system, and Lee College has its academic dishonesty code written on every syllabus.
Faculty members may report suspected ChatGBT violations as academic honesty violations if students are unable to reproduce the work independently.
“We’ll probably come up with an education program designed to stop it and then just record the number of suspected violations,” Ganakos said. “And if it happens repeatedly, then we’re looking at dealing with it through administrative means, whether it’s being put on probation, put on suspension, etc.”
Ganakos mentions that 100% reliable detection of plagiarism doesn’t exist. This forces faculty members to try to work within that scope if they can’t, beyond a shadow of a doubt, reasonably say that this is artificial.
“We can’t simply punish students by expelling them or providing them a zero for a class; we have to work with them and use it as a learning experience,” Ganakos said.
In regards to ChatGPT, there is a fear factor for faculty members in secondary and post-secondary education, which makes people want to read about it and learn about it. To prevent students from using ChatGPT, legislation has included ChatGPT and similar platforms in their academic honesty policy.
