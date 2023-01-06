Lee College Navigators

The Lee College Navigators rang in the new year with a key 86-66 victory over Navarro College and moving up to No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association basketball rankings.

With the road win Wednesday in Corsicana, Lee College jumped to 13-3 on the season and 5-0 in Region 14 conference play. Navarro dropped to 10-5 overall and 3-2 against league competition. Lee was scheduled to face Trinity Valley Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee College Arena as of press time.

