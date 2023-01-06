The Lee College Navigators rang in the new year with a key 86-66 victory over Navarro College and moving up to No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association basketball rankings.
With the road win Wednesday in Corsicana, Lee College jumped to 13-3 on the season and 5-0 in Region 14 conference play. Navarro dropped to 10-5 overall and 3-2 against league competition. Lee was scheduled to face Trinity Valley Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee College Arena as of press time.
Navarro’s shooting attack was highly touted going into its game with Lee, as the Bulldogs averaged 97 points a game going into the contest.
It did not intimidate the Navigators one bit.
“Our assistant coach Russell Bundage came up with a great game plan and our guys executed it to perfection,” Lee College head coach Nick Wade said. “We made it a point to tighten up heavily on the defensive side of the ball and it caught Navarro off guard. It was a great scheme and made a difference in the game.”
Navarro’s offense was definitely stymied by the Navigators, as the Bulldogs were 4-21 from the three-point stripe and only completed 37 percent of its field goal attempts.
“For us to hold Navarro to 66 points was huge for us,” the coach said. “They’ve been lighting up the scoreboard all season long and our team knew what we were up against. I am so very proud of the way we played with a high level of intensity.”
On the other hand, Lee College jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Navigators owned a 46-26 lead at halftime and they would continue to pad their lead with another 40-point half that sealed the final outcome.
Leading the Navigators’ dominant offensive surge were Djahi Binet and Darrell Washington with 13 points, while Terrence Johnson and Landyn Jumawan fired in 10 points each. Nickolas Traylor and Josh Cooper also added nine points.
“We had some outstanding play from our offense and we were able to utilize some of our depth as some of our reserves made some crucial contributions that helped make an impact on the game’s outcome,” Wade said.
According to Wade, he believes that the holiday break gave his players a time to rest and mentally prepare for the second half of conference play.
“They seemed like they matured during the time they had off and have come back with a ‘big picture mentality’ of how they are approaching each game,” he said. “We can’t approach to look past any opponent, regardless of their record.”
Lee College is one of four Texas schools that are ranked in the NJCAA Top 25 with Odessa College ranked No. 3 (13-1), Midland College, No. 14 (13-1) and Kilgore, No. 15 (12-3).
The Navigators will be home Saturday to take on Trinity Valley Community College at 4 p.m. at the Lee College Arena.
After that, they will travel to northeast Texas to face Paris Junior College for a 7 p.m. matchup and will host Lamar State College on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Lee College Arena.
