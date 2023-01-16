Lee College holds back Lamar

Djahi Binet (15) muscles his way for a layup during Lee College’s win over Lamar State. The Navigators are ranked No. 15 in the nation and are 8-0 in conference and 16-3 overall.

Photo by Chris Cody

Lee College’s mens basketball team played host to the Lamar State-Port Arthur Seahawks Saturday afternoon at Lee College Arena. The Navigators held a one-point lead heading into halftime and survived and late rally by the opportunistic Seahawks to win their 11th straight game and remain undefeated heading into their bye week with a 73-64 victory.

The No. 15 nationally Navigators are now 16-3 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

