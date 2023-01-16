Lee College’s mens basketball team played host to the Lamar State-Port Arthur Seahawks Saturday afternoon at Lee College Arena. The Navigators held a one-point lead heading into halftime and survived and late rally by the opportunistic Seahawks to win their 11th straight game and remain undefeated heading into their bye week with a 73-64 victory.
The No. 15 nationally Navigators are now 16-3 overall and 8-0 in conference play.
The Navs were ice cold to start the game, going four minutes without a basket. The Seahawks’ Ivantez LeDay scored the first 10 points of the game for Lamar.
Lee finally got on the board with 15:50 to play in the first half on a Landyn Jumawan three-pointer. Jumawan had four threes in the first half keeping the game close for the Navigators.
With Lamar leading 20-19, Ta-Jae Jenkins drilled a deep three-point shot and had a monster block on the other end of the floor on back-to-back plays to help the Navs secure the lead heading to the break.
“Lamar gave us a run, but we finally started hitting our three-pointers at a very crucial time and that’s what made the difference,” Lee head coach Nick Wade said.
The Navigators came out on fire to start the second half, going on a 20-point run, putting the Navs up 48-37.
The scrappy Seahawks battled their way back into the game, cutting the lead to 54-46 at the eight-minute mark.
Turnovers and sloppy defense, combined with the Seahawks guard play from LeDay and Deuce Guidry allowed Lamar to come within one point of the Navs with five minutes to play 56-55.
With 2:14 left to play in the game, Baytown’s own Joshua Cooper put the game away with a monstrous dunk giving the Navs a 67-61 advantage.
The Navs will be back in action at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 when they travel to Jacksonville College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.